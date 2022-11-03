Technology News
Coming to HBO, HBO Max, and Disney+ Hotstar depending on where you live.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 14:13 IST
The Last of Us HBO Series Release Date Set for January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Photo Credit: HBO

The Last of Us TV series release date was leaked, earlier this week

Highlights
  • The first season of The Last of Us TV series will have 9 episodes
  • HBO Max has released a poster for the live-action adaptation
  • The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Anna Torv

The Last of Us HBO series release date is official. In a tweet, games developer Naughty Dog confirmed the rumours from earlier this week, stating that HBO's live-action TV adaptation will be out on January 15, at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET, across HBO and HBO Max. In India, the series will be up for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, on January 16, 2023. A time is not known, but it will most likely be after it's done airing in the US. The game's original writer, Neil Druckmann, has directed one episode of the HBO series, and partners with Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) to co-write the post-apocalyptic tale in a new format. Both also serve as executive producers on The Last of Us TV series.

The nine-episode first season of The Last of Us TV series follows similar plot beats as the original 2013 PlayStation video game, set 20 years after the modern civilisation fell to ruins. When a tough survivor named Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with smuggling a teenage girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the quarantine zone, the job eventually takes a brutal twist, as they encounter hordes of zombies and hostile survivors. Traversing through an infected, post-apocalyptic US, the pair eventually assume a father-daughter relationship, dealing with grief and coming to terms with the value of life.

The Last of Us TV series release date was leaked on Wednesday, when the HBO Max store page for the show accidentally listed it on their blurb. VGC confirmed via their sources that the studio accidentally jumped the gun, and was planning for an official reveal this week.

Now, HBO Max has also unveiled a poster for the show, featuring the decadent, overgrown streets, as lead characters Joel and Ellie venture ahead. In the far distance, you'll see the iconic collapsed building, a pathway that leads outside the city. However, in the original game, fellow smuggler Tess was part of this journey — must be a design choice for the poster.

A teaser for The Last of Us TV series was released in September, offering glimpses at the bleak photography and the world elements that looked quite similar to the original video game. It was also the first time we were introduced to Anna Torv's (Mindhunter) Tess, albeit for a brief instance, alongside memorable stealth segments, and deadly clickers prowling in the dark.

The series also stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as unlikely ally Bill, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene the head of the Fireflies, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry. Original voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are also set to make appearances in the HBO show.

The Last of Us TV series premieres January 16, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Regions with HBO/ HBO Max available can stream the show on January 15, 2023, starting at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Music Gustavo Santaolalla
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint, Word Games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
