Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14 Get Discounts in India; Other Models Also Receive Offers

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was launched in India in April 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 January 2024 13:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (pictured) is offered in Dark Blue, Blue and Silver colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC
  • The Galaxy F14 5G was introduced in India in March 2023
  • Lowered prices of the Galaxy M14 and F14 are listed on the official site
Samsung Galaxy A05s was launched in India in October 2023 in a single RAM and storage configuration. A new RAM variant of the handset was introduced in the country in November. Now, Samsung has announced a special offer that lowers the price of both variants of the smartphone. Budget offerings like the Samsung Galaxy M14 and Samsung Galaxy F14 have also been spotted on the official Samsung website with reduced prices. Other models like the Samsung Galaxy F04 and Samsung Galaxy M04 are also available at discounted rates.

In a press statement, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy A05s model will be available in India with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 starting January 11. Initially, the phone was launched in a 6GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 14,999, at launch. Later, a cheaper 4GB + 128GB variant was introduced at Rs. 13,999. With the instant discount offer, the 4GB and 6GB variants of the Galaxy A05s are currently available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, as spotted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M14 and Galaxy F14 are also being offered at lowered prices in the country. At launch, the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options of the Galaxy M14 were priced respectively at Rs. 13,490 and Rs. 14,990. Now they are listed at Rs. 12,490 and Rs. 13,990, respectively.

The Galaxy F14, on the other hand, was initially listed at Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB and the 6GB + 128GB variants, respectively. Now they are available at Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 13,490 for the 4GB and 6GB options, with a similar Rs. 1,000 discount as the Galaxy M14. The new prices for the Galaxy M14 and Galaxy F14 are listed on the Samsung India website

Moreover, discounts are also available on the 4GB + 64GB variants of both the Galaxy F04 and Galaxy M04, which are currently available at lowered prices of Rs. 7,999. The Samsung India listings of the handsets reflect these price points.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A05s, Samsung Galaxy M14, Samsung Galaxy F14,  Samsung Galaxy M04,  Samsung Galaxy F04,  Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India, Samsung Galaxy M14 price in India, Samsung Galaxy F14 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India, Samsung Galaxy F04 price in India,  Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications, Samsung Galaxy M14 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F14 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14 Get Discounts in India; Other Models Also Receive Offers
