Lenovo unveiled a broad portfolio of AI-powered business-centric devices at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, which runs until March 5. The announcements include refreshed ThinkPad T-Series laptops, the ThinkPad X13 Detachable, the rugged ThinkTab X11 tablet, and the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6. The company also showcased proof-of-concept devices such as the ThinkBook Modular AI PC and the AI Workmate concept. The lineup focuses on enterprise performance, repairability, flexible form factors, and platform choice across Windows and Android ecosystems.

Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series (T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5, T14s Gen 7, T14s 2-in-1 Gen 2) Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 will be available from April 2026, starting at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,50,400) and EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,800), respectively. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 will also arrive in April at a starting price of EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,82,300), while the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 Gen 2 will launch in May 2026 from EUR 1,749 (roughly Rs. 1,87,700).

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and T14s Gen 7 are also offered in a Cosmic Blue colour option, alongside a black finish.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkTab X11 will arrive first in April 2026 with a starting price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 53,600). The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 will follow in June from EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 85,800), while the ThinkPad X13 Detachable is scheduled for July 2026 with prices beginning at EUR 1,949 (roughly Rs. 2,09,200).

Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series (T14 Gen 7, T16 Gen 5, T14s Gen 7, T14s 2-in-1 Gen 2) Features, Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 feature updated displays with narrower bezels and low blue light options. Both ship with Windows 11 Pro Copilot+ and are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPU with Intel vPro or AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series chips. Intel configurations support up to 30W TDP and LPCAMM2 memory. The refreshed design includes a modernised internal layout and centred key nomenclature.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 5 laptops offer an optional 5-megapixel camera with computer vision and vHDR support. Lenovo is said to have upgraded the speakers across the lineup to improve hybrid meeting audio. Standard ThinkPad features such as the tactile keyboard, TrackPoint navigation, physical camera shutter, and LED status indicators remain. The laptops achieve an iFixit repairability score of 10 out of 10, supported by easier D-cover access and more customer-replaceable components, including batteries and USB-C ports.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 is claimed to be the lightest T-Series model to date, starting at around 1.1kg. It includes a 58Wh battery and runs Windows 11 Pro. It is available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPU with vPro, AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series chips, or Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Plus platforms. It has an iFixit repairability score of 9 out of 10.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 Gen 2 features a convertible design and weighs 1.34kg, making it lighter than its predecessor. It runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips with vPro and Windows 11 Pro Copilot+. It includes a garaged pen for quick note-taking and annotation, while retaining the durability, serviceability, and enterprise-focused features of the broader T-Series lineup.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Detachable Features, Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Detachable features a 13-inch display with up to 500 nits peak brightness. It runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips, with support for up to 64GB of memory. The device includes dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports for data, charging, and display connectivity.

The detachable keyboard offers 1.5mm key travel. It supports a full-size pen that docks and charges within the folio keyboard. The battery and USB-C ports are field-replaceable.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 Features, Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6 features a 14-inch WUXGA touch display with a 360-degree hinge. It runs Windows 11 Copilot+ and is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs with on-device AI support.

The laptop includes Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and supports fast charging. It is compatible with an optional Lenovo Yoga Pen. The device includes business-grade security features and supports multi-mode usage, including laptop and tablet configurations.

Lenovo ThinkTab X11 Features, Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkTab X11 runs Android and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It features a bright display with glove and wet-touch support for outdoor and industrial use.

The tablet is tested to MIL-STD-810H standards and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes a screwless removable battery and supports a battery-less mode for fixed or vehicle-mounted setups. The device has dual USB-C ports and front-mounted NFC. It also supports enterprise device management features.