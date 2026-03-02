Bluepoint Games reportedly pitched a remake of FromSoftware's beloved PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne before Sony decided to shut down the studio. According to Bloomberg, Bluepoint pitched the idea to Sony in early 2025 after its live service God of War project was cancelled, but FromSoftware was not convinced. The PlayStation parent rejected other pitches from the studio before finally deciding to close it last month.

In his Bloomberg newsletter published Saturday, Jason Schreier reported the events leading up to Bluepoint's closure. As previously reported as well, the studio, which Sony acquired in 2021, lent support to Santa Monica on God of War Ragnarok and moved on to developing a live service God of War project greenlit as part of Sony's games-as-a-service push.

According to the report, the game would have followed Kratos' son, Atreus, as he fell into Greek hell, Hades, and battled his way out through the realm. The live service game reportedly included a cooperative gameplay component. Bluepoint, however, struggled with the project, the report claimed. Sony cancelled the live service God of War game in January 2025 amidst its broader retreat from its faltering live service strategy.

Bluepoint then pitched a Bloodborne remake in early 2025, and was told that the numbers “made sense,” but FromSoftware didn't want the remake to happen, the report claimed citing sources familiar with the matter.

As per Bloomberg's report, it seems Sony wanted to go ahead with a remake of Bloodborne, but developer FromSoftware was against the idea. Bluepoint Games had previously developed a remake of Demon's Souls, another FromSoftware title. The game was released as a launch title for the PS5 and received widespread acclaim.

Bloodborne was launched exclusively on PS4 in 2015, where it remains locked at 30fps. The game has not received a patch to boost its performance on the PS5. Bloodborne has also not been ported to other platforms. Fans of the game, however, have been waiting eagerly for a remake or a PC version that updates the game's visuals and performance. Bloodborne is considered one of the greatest games of all time.

Last month, Sony announced it had decided to shut down Bluepoint “following a recent business review.” Roughly 70 Bluepoint employees will be laid off as a result of the studio's closure. Bluepoint will be officially shut down this month.