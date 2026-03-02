Technology News
Bloodborne was released exclusively on PS4 in 2015 and remains locked at 30fps on PlayStation consoles.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2026 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Sony/ FromSoftware

Fans have long demanded a remake of Bloodborne

Highlights
  • Sony announced it was shutting down Bluepoint Games last month
  • FromSoftware reportedly rejected the Bloodborne remake pitch
  • Bluepoint Games developed Demon's Souls remake
Bluepoint Games reportedly pitched a remake of FromSoftware's beloved PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne before Sony decided to shut down the studio. According to Bloomberg, Bluepoint pitched the idea to Sony in early 2025 after its live service God of War project was cancelled, but FromSoftware was not convinced. The PlayStation parent rejected other pitches from the studio before finally deciding to close it last month.

Bluepoint Pitched Bloodborne Remake

In his Bloomberg newsletter published Saturday, Jason Schreier reported the events leading up to Bluepoint's closure. As previously reported as well, the studio, which Sony acquired in 2021, lent support to Santa Monica on God of War Ragnarok and moved on to developing a live service God of War project greenlit as part of Sony's games-as-a-service push.

According to the report, the game would have followed Kratos' son, Atreus, as he fell into Greek hell, Hades, and battled his way out through the realm. The live service game reportedly included a cooperative gameplay component. Bluepoint, however, struggled with the project, the report claimed. Sony cancelled the live service God of War game in January 2025 amidst its broader retreat from its faltering live service strategy.

Bluepoint then pitched a Bloodborne remake in early 2025, and was told that the numbers “made sense,” but FromSoftware didn't want the remake to happen, the report claimed citing sources familiar with the matter.

bloodborne screen 01 ps4 jp 09apr21 1 bloodborne

Bloodborne is a gothic horror Soulslike action-RPG
Photo Credit: Sony/ FromSoftware

As per Bloomberg's report, it seems Sony wanted to go ahead with a remake of Bloodborne, but developer FromSoftware was against the idea. Bluepoint Games had previously developed a remake of Demon's Souls, another FromSoftware title. The game was released as a launch title for the PS5 and received widespread acclaim.

Bloodborne was launched exclusively on PS4 in 2015, where it remains locked at 30fps. The game has not received a patch to boost its performance on the PS5. Bloodborne has also not been ported to other platforms. Fans of the game, however, have been waiting eagerly for a remake or a PC version that updates the game's visuals and performance. Bloodborne is considered one of the greatest games of all time.

Last month, Sony announced it had decided to shut down Bluepoint “following a recent business review.” Roughly 70 Bluepoint employees will be laid off as a result of the studio's closure. Bluepoint will be officially shut down this month.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Unsettling atmosphere
  • Visceral combat
  • Enjoyable weapons
  • Immense sense of achievement
  • Fun stealth and non-violent options
  • Bad
  • Annoying design inconsistencies
  • Long loading times
  • Slight slow down
  • Environment lay out could be better in some places
Read detailed Sony Bloodborne review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

Further reading: Bloodborne, Bluepoint Games, Sony, FromSoftware, PS5, PS4, Bloodborne Remake
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026

