MediaTek on Monday announced that it will unveil a range of next-generation AI and connectivity technologies at its “AI For Life: From Edge to Cloud” showcase during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The keynote presentation, led by President Joe Chen, is slated for March 4, where the company and its partners are expected to present the latest developments in 6G research, 5G-Advanced CPE with Wi-Fi 8, automotive connectivity, flagship smartphone AI, and data centre infrastructure.

6G Research and AI-Integrated Connectivity

The chipmaker says it will showcase the world's first 6G radio interoperability at MWC 2026. It will enable a balance of throughput, latency, and power optimisation, as well as supporting generative and agentic AI services. The showcase will also highlight 6G and edge computing opportunities for next-generation robotics, including responsive and compute-intensive processing

The company has also confirmed its plans of sharing its “personal device cloud” idea, in which AI agents are expected to work together on personal or family devices, including via Wi-Fi or 6G, in a secure computing environment. Meanwhile, MediaTek's “AI-accelerated uplink transmit diversity (Txd) for 6G” idea will demonstrate how it can dynamically adjust to improve performance, compared to conventional rule-based systems.

5G-Advanced CPE, Automotive, and Edge AI

Another big part of the showcase will be what MediaTek calls the world's first 5G-Advanced CPE device with Wi-Fi 8. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek T930 and Filogic 8000 series chipsets. The chipmaker said that the device supports 3GPP Release 18 standards and features eight receive antennas, which are claimed to improve spectrum efficiency by more than 40 percent.

The device is also equipped with three transmit antennas, supporting five multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) layers, which are claimed to boost uplink throughput by up to 40 percent.

The company claims that its new AI network engine, which integrates its AI L4S and AI QoS technologies, has the capability to achieve up to 10 times lower latency for L4S-enabled and traditional applications from the CPE edge. In automotive connectivity, MediaTek will be showing what it claims is the world's first 5G NR NTN video call.

Apart from this, MediaTek will also introduce a new telematics chipset supporting 5G-Advanced Release 17 and Release 18 standards with integrated modem-level AI for improved connection stability.

Another notable announcement planned for March 4 is a new Dimensity Auto smart cockpit platform built on a 3nm automotive-grade process. It features Arm v9.2-based CPU cores, advanced GPU capabilities with ray tracing, and an NPU designed to enable generative AI voice assistants while maintaining data privacy.

Apart from this, the company has also set forth plans to unveil AI glasses powered by the Dimensity 9500, enabling on-device multimodal AI interactions across text, image, speech, and video formats.

For data centre use cases, MediaTek aims to unveil its UCIe-Advanced IP solution for die-to-die connections. The chipmaker said that it has been silicon-validated for TSMC's 2nm and 3nm processes, offering bandwidth densities up to 10 Tb/s/mm edge. In addition, the company has planned to announce its co-packaged optics solution, which can achieve speeds up to 400 Gbps per fibre, along with improved efficiency.

As per MediaTek, the upcoming announcements will demonstrate the company's commitment to accelerating AI adoption across consumer devices, automobiles, IoT devices, and cloud infrastructure.