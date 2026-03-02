Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Ai+ Pulse 2 will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 15:27 IST
Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/Ai+

Ai+ Pulse 2 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ai+ Pulse 2 is offered in five colour options
  • Ai+ Pulse 2 sports a 6.75-inch display
  • The phone features a squircle-shaped rear camera island
Advertisement

Ai+ Pulse 2 was launched in India on Monday by the smartphone maker as the latest addition to its lineup. The new handset is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform later this month. The phone will be available for purchase in five colourways and two storage configurations. It carries a dual AI rear camera unit, housed inside a squircle-shaped camera module. The new Ai+ Pulse 2 is backed by a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It is powered by an octa core Unison chipset, which is built on a 12nm process.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India, Availability

Ai+ Pulse 2 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 7,999. However, these prices are part of a one-day offer as the company has yet to reveal the regular price of the phone.

The handset is scheduled to go on sale in India on March 11 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The new Ai+ Pulse 2 is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Specifications, Features

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on nxtQ OS, which is based on Android 16. The new handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and a water drop-style notch. The Pulse 2 is also claimed to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Indian tech firm's new Ai+ Pulse 2 is powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process. The company claims that the phone's SoC delivers a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz, and it managed to score more than 2,70,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the new Ai+ Pulse 2 carries a dual camera setup on the back, along with an LED flash. It features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with an unspecified secondary shooter. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The phone also supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
AI+ Pulse 2

AI+ Pulse 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ai Plus Pulse 2, Ai Plus Pulse 2 India Launch, Ai Plus Pulse 2 Price in India, Ai Plus Pulse 2 Specifications, Ai Plus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
MWC 2026: Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem-RF With Wi-Fi 8; Snapdragon Wear Elite Announced
Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Online
  2. Ai+ Pulse 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  3. MediaTek to Demonstrate 6G, Wi-Fi 8 CPE, AI Glasses at MWC 2026
  4. Tecno Pop X Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Lenovo Launches New Tablets, Yoga Series Laptops at MWC 2026
  6. Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem and Snapdragon Wear Elite
  7. Here's When the Xiaomi 17 Series, Pad 8 Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026
  2. MediaTek Set to Demonstrate 6G, 5G-Advanced, Edge AI Innovations at ‘AI For Life’ Showcase at MWC 2026
  3. MWC 2026: Lenovo Unveils New Yoga, IdeaPad Series Laptop Models Alongside Legion Tab (2026), Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
  4. Bluepoint Games Reportedly Pitched a Bloodborne Remake, but Was Turned Down by FromSoftware
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad T-Series, X13 Detachable, ThinkTab X11 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Launched at MWC 2026
  6. Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. MWC 2026: Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem-RF With Wi-Fi 8; Snapdragon Wear Elite Announced
  8. Honor Unveils Humanoid Robot, Blade Battery Tech at MWC 2026; Robot Phone Confirmed to Launch in 2026
  9. Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept Gaming Handheld Showcased at MWC 2026 Alongside New Concept Laptops
  10. Motorola Razr Fold With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Launched at MWC 2026, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Tags Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »