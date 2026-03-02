Ai+ Pulse 2 was launched in India on Monday by the smartphone maker as the latest addition to its lineup. The new handset is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform later this month. The phone will be available for purchase in five colourways and two storage configurations. It carries a dual AI rear camera unit, housed inside a squircle-shaped camera module. The new Ai+ Pulse 2 is backed by a 6,000mAh lithium-ion battery. It is powered by an octa core Unison chipset, which is built on a 12nm process.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India, Availability

Ai+ Pulse 2 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 7,999. However, these prices are part of a one-day offer as the company has yet to reveal the regular price of the phone.

The handset is scheduled to go on sale in India on March 11 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The new Ai+ Pulse 2 is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Specifications, Features

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on nxtQ OS, which is based on Android 16. The new handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and a water drop-style notch. The Pulse 2 is also claimed to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Indian tech firm's new Ai+ Pulse 2 is powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which is built on a 12nm process. The company claims that the phone's SoC delivers a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz, and it managed to score more than 2,70,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the new Ai+ Pulse 2 carries a dual camera setup on the back, along with an LED flash. It features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with an unspecified secondary shooter. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The phone also supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, a light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for security.

