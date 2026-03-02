Lenovo announced a new set of laptops and tablets at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026), which began in Barcelona on Monday. The company has launched the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition, Yoga Pro 7a, Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra and Legion 7a with the latest Intel and AMD chipsets. The new tablet range includes the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 and Legion Tab. The Yoga Pro 7a and the Legion 7a run on AMD Ryzen AI Max+ series processors; the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition Specifications, Price

Lenovo's new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition comes with up to a 14-inch PureSight Pro OLED touch panel with 2.8K resolution, up to 1100 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and sRGB colour spaces. The display swivels all the way around, letting users use it as a tablet. It supports inputs through the Yoga Pen Gen 2, which features AES 3.0 support. The company has included the Yoga Pen Gen 2 case with the laptop that attaches magnetically to the A-cover.

The new Copilot+ PC offers Canvas Mode, Tablet Mode, Tent Mode, Stand Mode, and traditional Laptop Modes. It has MIL-STD-810H durability and a four-speaker system. It runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and comes preinstalled with Windows 11.

For connectivity, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition has a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, and an audio combo jack. It weighs 1.29kg and measures 15.29mm in thickness.

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is confirmed to be available later this month with an estimated starting price of EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,93,200)

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a Specifications, Price

The Yoga Pro 7a is another Copilot+ PC that comes with up to a 15-inch display. It is equipped with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors and carries up to 128GB of RAM. Lenovo has included the Yoga Pen Gen 2 and Force Pad trackpad alongside the laptop. The tackpad supports sketching and annotating.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7a features up to a 15.3-inch 2.5K PureSight Pro OLED display and has four Dolby Atmos-certified speakers. It includes 3D noise-cancelling microphones with built-in Voice ID. It features Lenovo X Power thermal technology with upgraded heat pipes and dual fans. This setup is claimed to keep thermals under control while offering 95W TDP for heavy-duty rendering and other large processor loads, and is said to keep noise levels as low as 22dB. The laptop includes a pair of side-by-side full-function USB Type-C ports.

The Yoga Pro 7a (15”, 11) will go on sale in June, with a starting price tag of EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 2,68,000)

Lenovo has also announced the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in 11-inch and 14-inch display options with a 1.15kg weight. This model will be available later this month, with an estimated starting price of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000)

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications, Price

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is the company's first tablet to feature its in-house Lenovo Qira AI assistant. This tablet runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and comes with several AI features such as Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, A Notes, Live transcription, among others. It features a 13-inch PureSight Pro display with 3.5K resolution and Dolby Vision support.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 includes a quad JBL audio unit with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet has a 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. It measures 6.20mm in thickness and weighs 600g.

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 will be available later this month with a starting price tag of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 58,000). It will be available in Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Jelly Mint shades.

IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra Specifications, Price

Another new model is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra (14”,11) equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors. The laptop has a metal design and is available in WUXGA OLED or WQXGA IPS LCD display options with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a 65Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

It has three USB Type-C ports and measures 11.9mm in thickness. It weighs 1.15 kg. The IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra has an aluminium chassis with integrated Copilot+ features. It has a full-HD IR camera with advanced facial recognition and an integrated camera privacy shutter.

The IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra (14”, 11) will be available in June, with an estimated starting price of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 96,000).

Lenovo's new IdeaPad Slim 3i runs on Intel Core chipsets and boasts a 17-inch full-HD display. It has Dolby Audio speakers. This model will land in the market in June for a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 85,000)

Lenovo Legion Tab (2026) Specifications, Price

The Lenovo Legion Tab comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This gaming-focused model has an 8.8-inch 3K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits typical brightness. It has a 9,000mAh battery and uses the updated Legion Coldfront Vapour cooling system for thermal management.

Legion Tab (2026)

Photo Credit: Lenovo

This new generation Legion Tab features Lenovo AI Engine+ for enhanced AI features. It weighs 360g.

The Legion Tab will be available in April, with an estimated starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300). It will be offered in Eclipse Black, Glacier White, and Surge colourways.

Lenovo Legion 7a Specifications, Price

The newly launched Lenovo Legion 7a is a gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors and integrated Radeon graphics. It has a 15.3-inch PureSight OLED display and includes Lenovo AI Engine+. It weighs 1.65kg.

Lenovo Legion 7a

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Legion 7a will be available in June with a starting price of EUR 2,000 (2,14,000). You can get this model in a Nebula shade.