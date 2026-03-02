Technology News
Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026

Both models support Dual Connection for pairing with two devices at once and connect via Bluetooth 6.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 17:17 IST
Moto Buds 2 Plus Launched With Dynamic ANC, Sound by Bose Alongside Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds 2 Plus are offered in Pantone Cool White and Pantone Silhouette colourways

Highlights
  • Moto Buds 2 offers dual drivers and 55dB ANC
  • Both earbuds support Hi-Res Audio with LHDC
  • Six microphones power call noise cancellation
Motorola introduced the Moto Buds 2 Plus and Moto Buds 2 at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, expanding its audio lineup with two new true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets. Both models support Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio with LHDC, Spatial Audio, and multiple smart features through the Moto Buds app. The Moto Buds 2 Plus integrates Sound by Bose technology for a more premium audio profile, while the Moto Buds 2 uses dual-driver sound and longer claimed battery life.

Moto Buds 2, Moto Buds 2 Plus Price, Availability

The Moto Buds 2 Plus starts at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and will roll out in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks in Pantone Cool White and Pantone Silhouette colourways.

Meanwhile, the Moto Buds 2 cost EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 8,500) and will also launch in the same regions during the same period, and will be sold in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Violet Ice and Pantone Grey Mist shades.

moto buds 2 series motorola inline Moto Buds 2

Moto Buds 2 come in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Violet Ice and Pantone Grey Mist finishes
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Moto Buds 2, Moto Buds 2 Plus Specifications, Features

The Moto Buds 2 Plus features 11mm dynamic drivers paired with Knowles balanced armatures. It supports Hi-Res Audio with Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec and Spatial Audio. The earbuds offer Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation and include six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation and a high signal-to-noise ratio for calls. Users can enable CrystalTalk AI through the Moto Buds app for additional AI-based voice noise reduction.

The Moto Buds 2 combine 11mm dynamic drivers with 6mm micro planar magnetic drivers. It supports Hi-Res Audio with LHDC and Spatial Audio. Dynamic ANC is rated at up to 55dB and is paired with Transparency Mode. The earbuds include six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation for calls.

Both models support Dual Connection for pairing with two devices at once and connect via Bluetooth 6.0. Features available through the Moto Buds app include Audio Share, Wear Detection, Gaming Mode with reduced latency, and customisable touch controls. On compatible Motorola devices, users can access Moto AI features such as Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Remember This, and AI-powered translation.

Motorola claims the Moto Buds 2 Plus deliver up to nine hours of playback on a single charge and up to 40 hours in total with the charging case. The Moto Buds 2 are claimed to offer up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to 48 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge on the Moto Buds 2 provides up to three hours of playback, according to the company.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
