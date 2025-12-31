Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2 in 1, IdeaPad Slim 5x With Snapdragon X2 Chips to Launch at CES 2026: Report

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x With Snapdragon X2 Chips to Launch at CES 2026: Report

The Lenovo laptops are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon X2 series CPUs, announced at the Snapdragon Summit in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 December 2025 10:50 IST
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x With Snapdragon X2 Chips to Launch at CES 2026: Report

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The current Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 runs on the Snapdragon X Plus platform

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lenovo could unveil new Snapdragon X2 series laptops at CES 2026
  • The Yoga Slim 7x may feature a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED display
  • IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 may launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus chip
Advertisement

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 is all set to kick off on January 6. It is one of the world's biggest technology trade shows, held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Nevada. In recent weeks, brands have been announcing their upcoming showcases at CES. According to a report, Lenovo is gearing up to introduce several laptops, including the Yoga Slim 7x and IdeaPad 5x, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 series processors.

Lenovo Laptops at CES 2026

Lenovo will introduce four Copilot+ PCs at CES 2026, according to a Windows Latest report. The upcoming laptops are said to fit in the thin-and-light category and may be powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 chipsets, which were announced by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii In September.

Feature Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11) Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14”, 11) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (13”, 11) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (15”, 11)
Processor Snapdragon® X2 Elite X2E88100 (18C) Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform
Display Up to 14″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz VRR, OLED, 1100 nits peak, 100% P3 Up to 14″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 13.3″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD, 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Up to 15.3″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) OLED, 165Hz, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3
Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9600MT/s) Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9523MT/s) Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9600MT/s) Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9600MT/s)
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 + Expandable second slot (2242/2280) Up to 1TB Gen 4 2242 Up to 1TB Gen 4 2242
Battery 70WHr (Target ~30 hours) 60WHr Up to 54WHr Up to 70WHr
Camera 9MP MIPI webcam, IR camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter FHD IR camera with privacy shutter FHD IR camera with privacy shutter
Ports Left: 2 x USB4
Right: 1 x USB4		 2x USB-C Gen 2 (10Gb/s), 2x USB-A (5Gb/s), HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD, Audio 2x USB-C (10GB/s), 2x USB-A Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD, Audio 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD, Audio
Audio 4 speakers (2x2W woofers + 2x2W tweeters), Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W SLS speakers, Dolby Audio™ 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Audio™ 2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Audio™
Weight Starting at 2.58 lbs. Starting at 3.13 lbs. (1.42kg) Starting at 2.62 lbs. (1.19kg) Starting at 3.11 lbs. (1.41kg)
Dimensions 312 x 221 x as thin as 13.9mm 311.6 x 224.9 x as thin as 17.4mm 295.58 x 206.95 x as thin as 14.3mm 339.33 x 236 x as thin as 15.6mm
Keyboard 1.5mm travel + 0.3mm dish, Backlit 1.3mm travel, White backlight 1.3mm travel, Backlit 1.3mm travel, Backlit
Touchpad 135 x 80mm glass touchpad 120 x 75mm Mylar touchpad 120 x 75mm Mylar touchpad 135 x 80mm glass touchpad
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Pro / Home Windows 11 Home / Pro Windows 11 Home / Pro
Colors Cosmic Blue Luna Grey Cloud Grey Cloud Grey

Headlining the showcase is reported to be the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which may be offered with up to a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED screen. In terms of dimensions, the laptop may have 13.9mm thickness and tip the scales at 1.17kg. It is said to be powered by the 18-core X2E88100 variant of Snapdragon X2 Elite CPU, coupled with up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual channel RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x could pack a 70Wh battery. Its prices are reported to begin at $949.99 (roughly Rs. 85,400) and the laptop may be available for purchase from Q2 2026.

Next up on the list is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1. It is reported to be available in similar screen size as the Yoga Slim 7x. However, as the moniker suggests, the laptop may be a convertible 2-in-1 option, powered by the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. It could ship with up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual channel RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is expected to ship with a 60Wh battery, with prices starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 72,000). The report suggests that it will also have an AMD sibling.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x are reported to be sold in 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options. While the 13-inch model may sport a WUXGA LCD panel, the 15-inch variant could feature a 2.5K OLED panel. Both laptops are expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Plus platform, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

As per the report, the pricing for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x 15-inch model could begin at $899 (roughly Rs. 81,000), with availability beginning Q2 2026. Pricing and availability details for the 13-inch variant remains under wraps.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Specifications, Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2 in 1, Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2 in 1 Specifications, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x Specifications, Lenovo, CES 2026, Copilot Plus PC
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper E-Note Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 11.5-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x With Snapdragon X2 Chips to Launch at CES 2026: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  2. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  3. LG Just Unveiled These New Xboom Speaker Models Ahead of CES 2026
  4. Samsung Could Add a Second Supplier for Galaxy A57's OLED Displays
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  6. Apple Could Emerge as a Major AI Powerhouse in 2026: Report
  7. Elon Musk's xAI Buys Third Building to Expand AI Compute Power
  8. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  9. Xiaomi Mix 5 to Support Under-Display 3D Facial Recognition, Tipster Claims
  10. OnePlus 16 Could Feature Same Cameras as the Rumoured Oppo Find N6
#Latest Stories
  1. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?
  2. Phoenix (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know Tamil Action-Packed Thriller Starring Surya Sethupathi
  3. Elon Musk's xAI Buys Third Building to Expand AI Compute Power
  4. LG Xboom Stage 501, Xboom Blast, Xboom Mini, and Xboom Rock Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. Apple Could Emerge as a Major AI Powerhouse in 2026: Report
  6. Asus to Raise Prices of Some PC Models as Global Memory Shortage Persists: Report
  7. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Use Flexible OLED Screens Sourced From Chinese Supplier: Report
  9. Fast Fashion, Delivery Apps Like Blinkit, Swiggy Tap India's Next Billion Consumers
  10. China Proposes New AI Rules to Safeguard Minors, Prevent Harmful Output
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »