The Lenovo laptops are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon X2 series CPUs, announced at the Snapdragon Summit in September.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 is all set to kick off on January 6. It is one of the world's biggest technology trade shows, held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Nevada. In recent weeks, brands have been announcing their upcoming showcases at CES. According to a report, Lenovo is gearing up to introduce several laptops, including the Yoga Slim 7x and IdeaPad 5x, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 series processors.
Lenovo will introduce four Copilot+ PCs at CES 2026, according to a Windows Latest report. The upcoming laptops are said to fit in the thin-and-light category and may be powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 chipsets, which were announced by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii In September.
|Feature
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14”, 11)
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14”, 11)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (13”, 11)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (15”, 11)
|Processor
|Snapdragon® X2 Elite X2E88100 (18C)
|Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform
|Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform
|Snapdragon X2 Plus Series Platform
|Display
|Up to 14″ 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz VRR, OLED, 1100 nits peak, 100% P3
|Up to 14″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3
|13.3″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD, 60Hz, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
|Up to 15.3″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) OLED, 165Hz, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9600MT/s)
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9523MT/s)
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9600MT/s)
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5X (9600MT/s)
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 + Expandable second slot (2242/2280)
|Up to 1TB Gen 4 2242
|Up to 1TB Gen 4 2242
|Battery
|70WHr (Target ~30 hours)
|60WHr
|Up to 54WHr
|Up to 70WHr
|Camera
|9MP MIPI webcam, IR camera
|FHD IR camera with privacy shutter
|FHD IR camera with privacy shutter
|FHD IR camera with privacy shutter
|Ports
|Left: 2 x USB4
Right: 1 x USB4
|2x USB-C Gen 2 (10Gb/s), 2x USB-A (5Gb/s), HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD, Audio
|2x USB-C (10GB/s), 2x USB-A Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD, Audio
|2x USB-C, 2x USB-A Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, Micro SD, Audio
|Audio
|4 speakers (2x2W woofers + 2x2W tweeters), Dolby Atmos
|2 x 2W SLS speakers, Dolby Audio™
|2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Audio™
|2 x 2W speakers, Dolby Audio™
|Weight
|Starting at 2.58 lbs.
|Starting at 3.13 lbs. (1.42kg)
|Starting at 2.62 lbs. (1.19kg)
|Starting at 3.11 lbs. (1.41kg)
|Dimensions
|312 x 221 x as thin as 13.9mm
|311.6 x 224.9 x as thin as 17.4mm
|295.58 x 206.95 x as thin as 14.3mm
|339.33 x 236 x as thin as 15.6mm
|Keyboard
|1.5mm travel + 0.3mm dish, Backlit
|1.3mm travel, White backlight
|1.3mm travel, Backlit
|1.3mm travel, Backlit
|Touchpad
|135 x 80mm glass touchpad
|120 x 75mm Mylar touchpad
|120 x 75mm Mylar touchpad
|135 x 80mm glass touchpad
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
|Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
|OS
|Windows 11
|Windows 11 Pro / Home
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Colors
|Cosmic Blue
|Luna Grey
|Cloud Grey
|Cloud Grey
Headlining the showcase is reported to be the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which may be offered with up to a 14-inch 2.8K 120Hz OLED screen. In terms of dimensions, the laptop may have 13.9mm thickness and tip the scales at 1.17kg. It is said to be powered by the 18-core X2E88100 variant of Snapdragon X2 Elite CPU, coupled with up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual channel RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x could pack a 70Wh battery. Its prices are reported to begin at $949.99 (roughly Rs. 85,400) and the laptop may be available for purchase from Q2 2026.
Next up on the list is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1. It is reported to be available in similar screen size as the Yoga Slim 7x. However, as the moniker suggests, the laptop may be a convertible 2-in-1 option, powered by the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. It could ship with up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual channel RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is expected to ship with a 60Wh battery, with prices starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 72,000). The report suggests that it will also have an AMD sibling.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x are reported to be sold in 13-inch and 15-inch screen size options. While the 13-inch model may sport a WUXGA LCD panel, the 15-inch variant could feature a 2.5K OLED panel. Both laptops are expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Plus platform, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
As per the report, the pricing for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x 15-inch model could begin at $899 (roughly Rs. 81,000), with availability beginning Q2 2026. Pricing and availability details for the 13-inch variant remains under wraps.
