  CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia

CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia

Samsung's Brain Health feature will reportedly alert guardians when abnormalities are detected.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 15:01 IST
CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is said to have completed internal development of the Brain Health service

Highlights
  • Samsung could unveil Brain Health service at CES next month
  • Brain Health service will join Samsung Health’s ecosystem
  • Samsung is confirmed to launch new AI-powered home appliances at the CES
Samsung is reportedly set to unveil its new Brain Health service at CES 2026. The new feature is said to be designed to detect early signs of cognitive decline, including dementia, by analysing users' voice and sleep patterns through data collected from smartphones and wearables. The Brain Health feature will join Samsung Health's healthcare tools, like blood pressure monitoring, ECG readings, among others. The company is said to be working with medical institutions for the clinical validation of this functionality.

Samsung to Demonstrate Brain Health Feature at Dedicated Experience Zone

As reported by South Korean publication Chosunbiz, Samsung will introduce its Brain Health service at CES next month in a dedicated experience zone at La Tour at Wynn Las Vegas. The service is set to detect changes in cognitive function, including dementia, based on users' voice patterns, gait, and sleep data collected through smartphones and wearables. The feature will reportedly alert guardians when abnormalities are detected.

The company could show visitors how the feature works in real time and how personal data is gathered and processed by mobile and wearable devices. After monitoring the condition of the user, Samsung's Brain Health feature will reportedly offer brain training programmes to improve their cognitive function.

Samsung reportedly considers this feature as part of its broader vision for "continuous healthcare", spanning detection, prevention, and daily cognitive support. The company said to has completed internal development and is now conducting clinical validation in association with medical institutions.

The Brain Health service will join Samsung Health's ecosystem, which already offers blood pressure monitoring, ECG, sleep, stress, movements and heart rate through wearables like Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring with the Samsung Health app.

Meanwhile, Samsung is confirmed to launch new AI-powered home appliances at the CES. It will showcase the new Bespoke AI AirDresser, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, WindFree Air Conditioner, and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum at the annual trade show. It will also unveil new Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7, two new Wi-Fi speakers in its home audio lineup.

