LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026

A key part of the experience is the LG Gallery+ service, which offers access to more than 4,500 visual works that are refreshed monthly.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 15:04 IST
LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026

Photo Credit: LG

The upcoming LG Gallery TV will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes

Highlights
  • LG Gallery TV uses a MiniLED 4K display instead of OLED
  • Slim flush-mount design supports interchangeable magnetic frames
  • Gallery Mode adjusts colour and brightness for artwork display
LG Electronics has announced that it will debut the LG Gallery TV, a new lifestyle-focused screen, at CES 2026, which is set to begin on January 6. The launch is claimed to mark LG's latest push into design-led televisions that blend technology with home interiors. Alongside the Gallery TV, LG is tipped to introduce upgraded OLED G6 and OLED W6 flagship TVs at CES 2026, signalling a broader refresh of its premium TV portfolio across lifestyle and high-end segments.

LG's Upcoming Gallery TV Will Be Available in 55-Inch, 65-Inch Variants

The LG Gallery TV is designed as a digital canvas that blends into home interiors beyond traditional TV use, the company said in a press release. LG will showcase the model as part of its Art TV lineup at CES 2026 at its Las Vegas Convention Centre booth, while pricing and availability remain unannounced.

The LG Gallery TV will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and feature a slim, flush-mount design intended for wall installation. It supports interchangeable magnetic frames to better match home decor, the company confirms. 

The company says the Gallery TV was developed in collaboration with museum curators and includes a dedicated Gallery Mode that adjusts colour accuracy and brightness to reflect the texture of original artworks. A specialised display surface is said to reduce glare and reflections, while ambient light sensors automatically adjust picture settings throughout the day.

Instead of OLED, the LG Gallery TV uses a MiniLED display with 4K resolution and is powered by LG's α7 AI Processor, according to the company. Audio is handled by AI Sound Pro, which delivers virtual 9.1.2-channel sound. The TV is also said to include internal storage for saving selected visual content directly on the device.

A key part of the experience is the LG Gallery+ service, the company adds, which offers access to more than 4,500 visual works that are refreshed monthly. The library includes fine art, cinematic scenes, game visuals, and animations. Users can also generate custom images using generative AI, display personal photos, and add background music using built-in tracks or Bluetooth streaming. LG will offer a limited free version of Gallery+, while full access will require a subscription.

Sucharita Ganguly
LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
