TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper E-Note Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 11.5-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper is equipped with a MediaTek G100 chip, and it has 256GB of built-in storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 10:45 IST
Photo Credit: TCL

TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper supports inputs through the T-Pen Pro stylus

Highlights
  • TCL has employed its Nxtpaper Pure display technology in this model
  • The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper houses an 8,000mAh battery
  • TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper has a 13-megapixel rear camera
TCL has launched the TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper in global markets for digital readers, writers, and creators. This latest e-note device features an 11.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it runs on a MediaTek G100 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and comes bundled with TCL's Pen Pro stylus. The new device supports a suite of AI tools and includes a 13-megapixel rear camera. The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper comes as a competitor to popular digital paper tablets like the Kindle Scribe and ReMarkable Paper Pro.

TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper Price

The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper is currently available for pre-order in the US through Kickstarter with an introductory price tag of $419 (roughly Rs. 37,700). The company has yet to announce when the device will go on sale, and whether it plans to bring the device to other markets.

TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper Specifications

The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper features an 11.5-inch canvas colour display with 1,440x2,200 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 3:2 aspect ratio. The display supports 300 nits peak brightness and 16.7 million colours. TCL has employed its in-house Nxtpaper Pure display technology for the device, and it is claimed to deliver flicker-free visuals and TÜV-certified eye comfort. The panel is advertised to have SGS certification for the elimination of blue light as low as 2.44 percent.

For note-taking and sketching, the TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper supports inputs through the T-Pen Pro stylus, which TCL claims has a latency of under 5 milliseconds. The stylus has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and dual-tip functionality. The new model has a MediaTek G100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper has a 13-megapixel rear camera. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Pogo port and USB Type-C port. It has dual speakers and eight microphone arrays. It supports screencasting, split screen view and cross-device transfer. The device also features several AI-powered tools like real-time transcription, translation, automated meeting summaries, and Inspiration Space.

The TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper houses an 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It has a 5.5mm thickness and weighs 500 grams. The device comes with Optional accessories, including a flip case and keyboard case.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
