Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With 60Hz Refresh Rate and WebOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With 60Hz Refresh Rate and WebOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The LG 4K UHD smart monitors come with support for in-built apps Sports, Game, and LG Fitness.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 13:04 IST
LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With 60Hz Refresh Rate and WebOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: LG

AirPlay support enables Apple users to stream music, videos, and more on the LG monitors

Highlights
  • The monitors are powered by WebOS 23 with in-built apps and OTT support
  • They feature 4K UHD IPS and VA panels along with 60Hz refresh rate
  • Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports
Advertisement

LG 4K UHD smart monitors were launched in India on Monday. Available in 27-inch and 31.5-inch screen sizes, they come equipped with IPS screens, offering up to 350 nits of peak brightness, and 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Powered by WebOS, the company claims its new 4K UHD monitors can be used even without a PC, courtesy of in-built apps such as LG Fitness, Sports, and Games, along with support for OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors Price in India

The LG 27SR75U 4K UHD smart monitor's price in India is set at Rs. 32,000. However, it is currently listed for Rs. 27,499. Meanwhile, the LG 32SR75U's list price is Rs. 38,000 but can be purchased for Rs. 30,999.

Both LG 4K UHD smart monitors are available for purchase on the brand website as well as Amazon.

LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors Specifications

LG 27SR75U sports a 27-inch (3,840 × 2,160 pixels) IPS screen with 350 nits peak brightness and a 1000:1 typical contrast ratio. It measures 613.2 x 372.6 x 49.0 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 4.1 kg. On the other hand, the LG 32SR75U is equipped with a 31.5-inch (3,840 × 2,160 pixels) display with a VA panel and 250 nits of peak brightness. Its dimensions are 714.2 x 429.4 x 49.2 mm and the monitor weighs 5.3 kg.

Both models support a 16:9 aspect ratio, get HDR10 certification, and have a 60Hz refresh rate along with 5 ms response time. They have a three-side borderless design with tilt and height adjustment options.

As per the company, the new LG 4K UHD smart monitors are powered by WebOS 23. This enables access to several features without a PC. They come with support for in-built apps Sports, Game, and LG Fitness. Additionally, users can also stream content courtesy of OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. The company bundles a Magic Remote with the monitors while AirPlay support enables Apple users to stream music, videos, photos, podcasts, and games. Both the LG27SR75U and the LG 32SR75U are equipped with dual 5W speakers for multimedia consumption. For connectivity, they feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and HDMI ports.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LG 27SR75U price in India, LG 27SR75U Specifications, LG 32SR75U price in India, 32SR75U Specifications, LG smart monitors, LG
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second-Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims
LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With 60Hz Refresh Rate and WebOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  5. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  6. Huawei Watch Fit 3 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  8. Vivo T4 5G Key Features Leaked Again; May Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Launch Said to be Imminent
  10. iPhone 17 Pro to Retain iPhone 16 Pro's Design With Minor Tweaks: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 13 Series, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, More
  2. Gemini Live Screen and Video Sharing Features Rolling Out to Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
  3. LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With 60Hz Refresh Rate and WebOS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Be Shadow Dropped in April
  5. Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. MobLand Starring Tom Hardy Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second-Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims
  8. Juror #2 Now Available on JioHotstar: Clint Eastwood’s Thriller Explores Justice and Guilt
  9. Devil May Cry Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »