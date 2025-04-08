LG 4K UHD smart monitors were launched in India on Monday. Available in 27-inch and 31.5-inch screen sizes, they come equipped with IPS screens, offering up to 350 nits of peak brightness, and 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Powered by WebOS, the company claims its new 4K UHD monitors can be used even without a PC, courtesy of in-built apps such as LG Fitness, Sports, and Games, along with support for OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors Price in India

The LG 27SR75U 4K UHD smart monitor's price in India is set at Rs. 32,000. However, it is currently listed for Rs. 27,499. Meanwhile, the LG 32SR75U's list price is Rs. 38,000 but can be purchased for Rs. 30,999.

Both LG 4K UHD smart monitors are available for purchase on the brand website as well as Amazon.

LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors Specifications

LG 27SR75U sports a 27-inch (3,840 × 2,160 pixels) IPS screen with 350 nits peak brightness and a 1000:1 typical contrast ratio. It measures 613.2 x 372.6 x 49.0 mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 4.1 kg. On the other hand, the LG 32SR75U is equipped with a 31.5-inch (3,840 × 2,160 pixels) display with a VA panel and 250 nits of peak brightness. Its dimensions are 714.2 x 429.4 x 49.2 mm and the monitor weighs 5.3 kg.

Both models support a 16:9 aspect ratio, get HDR10 certification, and have a 60Hz refresh rate along with 5 ms response time. They have a three-side borderless design with tilt and height adjustment options.

As per the company, the new LG 4K UHD smart monitors are powered by WebOS 23. This enables access to several features without a PC. They come with support for in-built apps Sports, Game, and LG Fitness. Additionally, users can also stream content courtesy of OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. The company bundles a Magic Remote with the monitors while AirPlay support enables Apple users to stream music, videos, photos, podcasts, and games. Both the LG27SR75U and the LG 32SR75U are equipped with dual 5W speakers for multimedia consumption. For connectivity, they feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and HDMI ports.