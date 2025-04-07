Motorola, the wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, is all set to expand its product lineup in India. The tech brand which sells a range of smartphones in the country will soon bring new laptops for Indian consumers. Motorola confirmed the foray into the laptop market through a teaser on Flipkart. The names of the laptops are currently under wraps, but the new product lineup could intensify the competition with well-established players such as Dell, HP, and Apple, among others.

Motorola Expands Into Laptops

A banner teasing the arrival of Motorola laptops is currently live on the Flipkart website (accessible through the app). The banner has the tagline “a bold new world of laptops. unveiling soon". It shows the Motorola logo as well.

Though Motorola has neither confirmed nor teased any information about the name, price range, and launch date of its laptops, the listing indicates that Flipkart would be its online shopping partner.

Motorola's foray into laptops could create a tough battle with existing players. Other smartphone brands, including Samsung, Apple, and Infinix, have laptops in their portfolio. Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, already offers a vast range of laptops like ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion series in the country.

The brand is expected to begin releasing more teaser updates about the upcoming Motorola laptops in the coming days, offering additional insights into their specifications and features.

Last week, Motorola launched the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in India with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. It has an IP68 + IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build and a MIL-810H durability certification. The phone boasts a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The brand is expected to launch the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 shortly.