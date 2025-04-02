Acer on Monday announced its new lineup of QD-OLED gaming monitors, comprising the Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1 models. Catering to gamers, the new monitors come with integrated quantum dot and OLED display technologies, which are claimed to deliver images with high colour reproduction and contrast ratios while consuming less power than LCD-sporting competitors. Acer's new monitors are available in 31.5-inch and 26.5-inch display sizes with up to 4K resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

Acer Predator X32 X2, Predator X27U X1 Availability, Price

Acer Predator X27U X1 price is set at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,000) in the US and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 64,500) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, the Predator X32 X2 is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000) in the US and EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,10,700) in the EMEA.

Both models are already available for purchase in the US and will be sold in the EMEA starting June 2025.

Acer Predator X32 X2, Predator X27U X1 Specifications

The Acer Predator X32 X2 gaming monitor is equipped with a 31.5 inch UHD (3840x2160 pixels) QD-OLED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Predator X27U X1 features a 26.5-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel with the same aspect ratio. As per the company, both models have 250 nits native brightness and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

These monitors refresh at 240Hz and offer a Dynamic Refresh Rate feature. The monitors offer a 0.03 ms response time which, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, is claimed to deliver fluid, artifact-free visuals, mitigating blur and screen tearing issues.

The new Acer Predator QD-OLED gaming monitors are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and are said to offer 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. They offer HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connectivity, which means they are compatible with gaming consoles and PCs.

The company has equipped its new gaming monitors with an ergonomic stand which allows tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. Meanwhile, the BlueLightShield Pro technology is claimed to protect gamers against eye fatigue during long gaming sessions. The Acer Predator X32 X2 and the Predator X27U X1 also support picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functionalities for multtasking, according to the company.