Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Predator QD OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Acer Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Acer's new gaming monitors offer 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2025 17:56 IST
Acer Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator QD-OLED gaming monitors come with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology

Highlights
  • Acer Predator X32 X2 sports a 31.5-inch UHD screen
  • Both models support up to 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time
  • Prices start at $599.99 for X27U X1 and $999.99 for X32 X2 in the US
Advertisement

Acer on Monday announced its new lineup of QD-OLED gaming monitors, comprising the Predator X32 X2 and Predator X27U X1 models. Catering to gamers, the new monitors come with integrated quantum dot and OLED display technologies, which are claimed to deliver images with high colour reproduction and contrast ratios while consuming less power than LCD-sporting competitors. Acer's new monitors are available in 31.5-inch and 26.5-inch display sizes with up to 4K resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

Acer Predator X32 X2, Predator X27U X1 Availability, Price

Acer Predator X27U X1 price is set at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,000) in the US and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 64,500) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, the Predator X32 X2 is priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000) in the US and EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,10,700) in the EMEA.

Both models are already available for purchase in the US and will be sold in the EMEA starting June 2025.

Acer Predator X32 X2, Predator X27U X1 Specifications

The Acer Predator X32 X2 gaming monitor is equipped with a 31.5 inch UHD (3840x2160 pixels) QD-OLED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Predator X27U X1 features a 26.5-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel with the same aspect ratio. As per the company, both models have 250 nits native brightness and 1,000 nits peak brightness. 

These monitors refresh at 240Hz and offer a Dynamic Refresh Rate feature. The monitors offer a 0.03 ms response time which, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, is claimed to deliver fluid, artifact-free visuals, mitigating blur and screen tearing issues.

The new Acer Predator QD-OLED gaming monitors are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and are said to offer 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. They offer HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connectivity, which means they are compatible with gaming consoles and PCs.

The company has equipped its new gaming monitors with an ergonomic stand which allows tilt, swivel, and height adjustments. Meanwhile, the BlueLightShield Pro technology is claimed to protect gamers against eye fatigue during long gaming sessions. The Acer Predator X32 X2 and the Predator X27U X1 also support picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functionalities for multtasking, according to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Acer Predator X32 X2, Acer Predator X32 X2 Price, Acer Predator X32 X2 Specifications, Acer Predator X27U X1, Acer Predator X27U X1 Price, Acer Predator X27U X1 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Windows 11 Insiders Get Access to Quick Machine Recovery Tool That Tackles CrowdStrike-Like Incidents
Acer Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors With Up to 4K OLED Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  2. Vivo V50e India Launch Date, Camera Details Revealed
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  4. HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music With UPI Support Launched in India
  5. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
  6. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch Screen Arrives June 5: See Price, Features
  8. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  9. Solana Policy Institute Announced, Kristin Smith Named PresidentÂ Â 
  10. Lava Bold 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. X-Class Solar Flare From Emerging Sunspot Causes Radio Blackouts
  2. Two New Exoplanets Found Orbiting a Star in Draco Constellation
  3. Racharikam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Magnetic Joy-Cons Fully Unveiled; Will Launch June 5
  5. Sony Online Store Begins Accepting USDC via Crypto.com Pay in Singapore
  6. Microsoft Uses Security Copilot to Identify 20 Flaws in Open-Source Bootloaders
  7. Lenovo Tipped to Launch High-End Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Solana Policy Institute Launched in Washington DC; Kristin Smith Named President
  9. Lumio Vision Smart TVs to Launch in India on April 10; Amazon Availability Announced
  10. OpenAI Trained AI Models on Copyrighted O'Reilly Media Books, Researchers Claim
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »