Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series was showcased by the South Korean tech conglomerate at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 earlier this year, in January. Now, the tech giant has launched the Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra as part of the lineup in the UK. All three models are equipped with Intel's latest Panther Lake CPUs (Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors). The Ultra model is powered by up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 Evo Edition processor, along with an Intel NPU, and up to an Nvidia GeForce 5070 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Price, Availability

Pricing for the new Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra in the UK starts at GBP 2,999 (roughly Rs. 3,69,000) for the variant with Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro 16-Inch and Galaxy Book 6 Pro 14-inch start at GBP 1,499 (about Rs. 1,84,000) and GBP 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,72,000), respectively.

Customers in the UK can pick up the 14-inch variant of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 for GBP 949 (about Rs. 1,17,000). The higher-end options, featuring a 16-inch display, is priced at GBP 1,049 (roughly Rs. 1,29,000), while the 16-inch touchscreen costs GBP 1,099 (about Rs. 1,35,000).

Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 6 series laptops are offered in a single Grey colourway. The devices will be available for pre-order in the UK from February 25, and will go on sale in the country on March 11. The company also plans to launch the Galaxy Book 6 Enterprise Edition in April 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra runs on Windows 11. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880x1,800 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, offering up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness and an anti-reflective coating. The laptop is powered by up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 Evo Edition processor, along with an Intel NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS, and up to an Nvidia GeForce 5070 GPU.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 6 Ultra also features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, paired with a 1TB SSD for onboard storage. It gets a RAM expansion slot, too. On the front, the laptop features a 2-megapixel webcam that can record videos at 1080p Full-HD. It also sports Samsung Two Tone Pro backlit keyboard. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra is backed by an 80.20Wh battery.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The list of I/O ports includes, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a MicroSD card slot, an audio jack, and one HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop measures 356.9×248×15.4mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.89kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro also ships with Windows. It is equipped with up to a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen with an anti-reflective coating. The laptop is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 Evo Edition processor, paired with the Intel Arc Graphics integrated GPU.

It gets the same NPU, RAM, storage, webcam, I/O ports, and backlit keyboard as the Ultra model. While the 16-inch variant ships with a RAM expansion slot, the 14-inch option skips the same. The 16-inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro packs a 78.07Wh battery, and the 14-inch model is backed by a 67.18Wh battery. The models measure 356.9×248.0×11.9mm and 314.2×220.6×11.6mm, while weighing about 1.59kg and 1.24kg, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 gets the same OS, ports, RAM, SSD, backlit keyboard, and webcam as the Ultra and Pro models. Samsung only offers a touchscreen option for the 16-inch variant. It sports up to a 16-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS touchscreen, offering up to 350 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 6 is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series processor, along with an Intel NPU, delivering up to 49 TOPS, and an integrated GPU. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The non-touch model measures 357.1×248.0×14.9mm in dimensions, while the touch variant 357.1×248.0×16.8mm in dimensions. On the other hand, the 14-inch option is 313.4×221.1×14.9mm in dimensions.