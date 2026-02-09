Apple has reportedly been working on new MacBook Pro models equipped with the unannounced M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for some time. Earlier reports had indicated a February launch, but now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests a new launch timeline for the devices. The new MacBook Pro models are said to debut alongside the release of macOS 26.3. Apple is also said to be preparing to unveil a new MacBook Air with the purported M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Upgraded Mac Studio desktop models are also expected to make their way to customers in the coming months.

Apple's Next MacBook Pro Models Could Launch in Early March

In this week's Power On newsletter, Gurman offers hints about the anticipated launch timeline of new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. He claimed that MacBook Pro models with these processors will arrive "as early as the week of March 2".

Gurman says that the new models are "tied to the macOS 26.3 cycle" and highlights that the current MacBook Pro models equipped with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are in "short supply" in the US, which is typically a clear indication that the launch of the next-generation models could be nearing.

According to the journalist, Apple is also expected to launch several Macs, including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and the MacBook Air with an M5 processor, shortly. The company is said to be gearing up to launch upgraded Mac Studio desktops and "shouldn't arrive too long after the spring Mac refresh". Further, the Studio Display and the new Mac mini models are reportedly slated to launch this year.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is planning to unveil a low-cost MacBook model in the first half of this year. The display of this model is likely to be below 13 inches. It could use an iPhone-class chip. Apple is expected to place this model as a rival to the Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be gearing up to release a refreshed iPad lineup, featuring the standard iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air models with chipset upgrades.