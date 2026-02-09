Technology News
English Edition
  Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Said to Launch Soon; Various Mac Models Expected in 2026

Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Said to Launch Soon; Various Mac Models Expected in 2026

Apple is said to unveil a low-cost MacBook model in the first half of this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 12:49 IST
Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Said to Launch Soon; Various Mac Models Expected in 2026

Photo Credit: Apple

Studio Display and the new Mac mini models are reportedly slated to launch this year

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly gearing up for a set of hardware announcements
  • It is said to be planning a product launch in early March
  • Upgraded Mac Studio desktop models could also launch soon
Apple has reportedly been working on new MacBook Pro models equipped with the unannounced M5 Pro and M5 Max chips for some time. Earlier reports had indicated a February launch, but now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests a new launch timeline for the devices. The new MacBook Pro models are said to debut alongside the release of macOS 26.3. Apple is also said to be preparing to unveil a new MacBook Air with the purported M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Upgraded Mac Studio desktop models are also expected to make their way to customers in the coming months.

Apple's Next MacBook Pro Models Could Launch in Early March

In this week's Power On newsletter, Gurman offers hints about the anticipated launch timeline of new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. He claimed that MacBook Pro models with these processors will arrive "as early as the week of March 2".

Gurman says that the new models are "tied to the macOS 26.3 cycle" and highlights that the current MacBook Pro models equipped with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are in "short supply" in the US, which is typically a clear indication that the launch of the next-generation models could be nearing.

According to the journalist, Apple is also expected to launch several Macs, including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and the MacBook Air with an M5 processor, shortly. The company is said to be gearing up to launch upgraded Mac Studio desktops and "shouldn't arrive too long after the spring Mac refresh". Further, the Studio Display and the new Mac mini models are reportedly slated to launch this year.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is planning to unveil a low-cost MacBook model in the first half of this year. The display of this model is likely to be below 13 inches. It could use an iPhone-class chip. Apple is expected to place this model as a rival to the Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be gearing up to release a refreshed iPad lineup, featuring the standard iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air models with chipset upgrades. 

Comments

Further reading: MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 2026, MacBook Pro Series, Apple, Mac Studio, Studio Display
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Testing Variable Aperture Lens, Upgraded Telephoto Camera for iPhone 18 Pro Models, Tipster Claims

Comment
Gadgets 360 is available in
