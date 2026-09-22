Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Platform Launched With 55 TOPS NPU for AI Powered Googlebook Devices

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Platform Launched With 55 TOPS NPU for AI-Powered Googlebook Devices

MediaTek claims the new CX C10 Max computing platform supports fanless designs with all-day battery life

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 16:31 IST
MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Platform Launched With 55 TOPS NPU for AI-Powered Googlebook Devices

Photo Credit: MediaTek

The MediaTek chip is teased to power an upcoming premium Googlebook device

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The chip targets premium, ultra-portable Googlebook devices
  • It features an octa-core CPU and an 11-core GPU
  • The NPU 890 delivers up to 55 TOPS for AI workloads
Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max was launched on Tuesday as the first processor under the Taiwan-based chipmaker's Dimensity Compute Experiences (CX) family. It is a flagship computing platform aimed at premium, ultra-portable Googlebook devices. The processor is fabricated on a 3nm process and features an octa-core CPU, an 11-core GPU, and MediaTek's NPU 890. MediaTek claims CX C10 Max supports fanless designs with all-day battery life, while the built-in AI engine can power Gemini Intelligence and on-device agentic AI workloads.

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Features, Specifications

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max is built around an all-big-core CPU architecture comprising eight Arm cores. This includes one Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. The processor also includes 12MB of L3 cache and 10MB of system-level cache.

The chipset is paired with an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU with an 11-core configuration. As per the chipmaker, its 3nm fabrication process can help manufacturers develop thinner and lighter devices without requiring active cooling solutions.

On the memory front, the Dimensity CX C10 Max supports LPDDR5X RAM at speeds of up to 9,600Mbps, while storage support extends to UFS 4.0. It can run an internal display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. Meanwhile, devices powered by this processor will also support up to two external screens through DisplayPort and Multi-Stream Transport.

Dimensity CX C10 Max is also equipped with hardware-accelerated video capabilities, including 4K video decoding at 60fps with 10-bit HEVC, AVC, VP9, and AV1 formats. For recording, it supports 4K at 60fps with 10-bit HEVC and AVC, along with 4K 60fps 8-bit encoding.

MediaTek claims AI to be one of the primary areas of focus for its new computing platform. The MediaTek NPU 890 is claimed to deliver up to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS), while also supporting generative AI and agentic AI workloads. It supports INT8, INT16, FP16, and BF16 formats. As per the chipmaker, it can power Gemini Intelligence features on upcoming Googlebook devices.

The platform also integrates MediaTek's Imagiq 1090 image signal processor (ISP), supporting cameras with resolutions of up to 32 megapixels alongside features like electronic image stabilisation (EIS), HDR video, and AI-assisted auto zoom.

Connectivity options on the Dimensity CX C10 Max include Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 7.3Gbps, along with dual-engine Bluetooth 6.0 support. While the company has yet to disclose specific devices that its new computing platform will power, it is teased to power an upcoming premium Googlebook device.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek CX C10 Max, MediaTek CX C10 Max Specifications, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HP HyperX Omen 16 Valorant Edition Review: A Powerful Laptop Built to Game
MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Platform Launched With 55 TOPS NPU for AI-Powered Googlebook Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Watch 6 With 3,500nits AMOLED Display, Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
  2. HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. Vu Ultra Large Smart TV Series With Up to 100-Inch 4K QLED Display Debuts
  4. iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Gets New RAM, Storage Variant in India
  5. Oppo Reportedly Hikes Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c Prices in India
  6. Carl Pei's Masterstroke: How CMF is Turbocharging Its R&D With Optiemus in India
  7. MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Debuts for Googlebook Devices
  8. Asus, Acer, HP, Dell and Lenovo Googlebook Details Revealed: See Prices
  9. Amazon Sale 2026 Will Offer These Smartphones at Discounted Prices
  10. Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched With 10,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. India to Enforce BIS Registration Rules for Smartphone Screen Protectors From April 2027
  2. HMD Pro India Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. X Launches Cashtag Partner Programme With Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken and Other Trading Platforms
  4. Asus, Acer and HP Googlebook 14 Announced Alongside Dell XPS Googlebook, Lenovo Googlebook 15: Price, Features
  5. MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Platform Launched With 55 TOPS NPU for AI-Powered Googlebook Devices
  6. Oppo Reportedly Hikes Reno 16c, A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c Prices in India by Up to Rs. 4,000
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers, Discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and More Teased
  8. iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
  9. Airtel Adds iCloud+, Apple TV and Arcade to Rs. 999 and Above Family Postpaid Plans
  10. Samsung's One UI 9 Update Rollout Date Confirmed for Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »