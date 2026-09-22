MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max was launched on Tuesday as the first processor under the Taiwan-based chipmaker's Dimensity Compute Experiences (CX) family. It is a flagship computing platform aimed at premium, ultra-portable Googlebook devices. The processor is fabricated on a 3nm process and features an octa-core CPU, an 11-core GPU, and MediaTek's NPU 890. MediaTek claims CX C10 Max supports fanless designs with all-day battery life, while the built-in AI engine can power Gemini Intelligence and on-device agentic AI workloads.

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max Features, Specifications

MediaTek Dimensity CX C10 Max is built around an all-big-core CPU architecture comprising eight Arm cores. This includes one Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. The processor also includes 12MB of L3 cache and 10MB of system-level cache.

The chipset is paired with an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU with an 11-core configuration. As per the chipmaker, its 3nm fabrication process can help manufacturers develop thinner and lighter devices without requiring active cooling solutions.

On the memory front, the Dimensity CX C10 Max supports LPDDR5X RAM at speeds of up to 9,600Mbps, while storage support extends to UFS 4.0. It can run an internal display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. Meanwhile, devices powered by this processor will also support up to two external screens through DisplayPort and Multi-Stream Transport.

Dimensity CX C10 Max is also equipped with hardware-accelerated video capabilities, including 4K video decoding at 60fps with 10-bit HEVC, AVC, VP9, and AV1 formats. For recording, it supports 4K at 60fps with 10-bit HEVC and AVC, along with 4K 60fps 8-bit encoding.

MediaTek claims AI to be one of the primary areas of focus for its new computing platform. The MediaTek NPU 890 is claimed to deliver up to 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS), while also supporting generative AI and agentic AI workloads. It supports INT8, INT16, FP16, and BF16 formats. As per the chipmaker, it can power Gemini Intelligence features on upcoming Googlebook devices.

The platform also integrates MediaTek's Imagiq 1090 image signal processor (ISP), supporting cameras with resolutions of up to 32 megapixels alongside features like electronic image stabilisation (EIS), HDR video, and AI-assisted auto zoom.

Connectivity options on the Dimensity CX C10 Max include Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 7.3Gbps, along with dual-engine Bluetooth 6.0 support. While the company has yet to disclose specific devices that its new computing platform will power, it is teased to power an upcoming premium Googlebook device.