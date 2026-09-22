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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 14:51 IST
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has received a new memory configuration in India
  • It was initially introduced in three RAM and storage options
  • iQOO Z11 Lite 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera
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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has received a new RAM and storage configuration in India. The Z11 series smartphone, which was launched in the country in July, was initially introduced with three RAM and storage options. The new iQOO Z11 Lite 5G variant is currently available through Amazon India. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has a 6.74-inch display. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W charging support.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is now available in a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is listed at Rs. 17,499 on Amazon India. However, a promotional banner on the e-commerce platform shows an effective price of Rs. 15,999 in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

iqoo z11 lite 5g amazon iQOO Z11 Lite 5G

Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The new 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is yet to appear on the official iQOO India website. The company has also not confirmed whether the new variant will remain exclusive to Amazon India.

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G was released in India in July in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations priced at Rs. 19,499, Rs. 21,499, Rs. 24,499, respectively. The newly introduced option adds a lower-storage variant to the existing lineup.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z11 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It features a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support and reverse charging support. It has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Price in India, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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