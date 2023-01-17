Technology News

MacBook Pro Spotted on Canada's REL Database, Apple Tipped to Announce New Models Today

Apple’s current MacBook Pro lineup is powered by the company's M2, M1 Max, and M1 Pro chipsets.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2023 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple currently offers MacBook Pro in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models

Highlights
  • The new MacBook Pro could feature M2 Max and M2 Pro chips
  • Apple has not yet made an official announcement
  • The new MacBook Pro is tipped to support Wi-Fi 6E/ 6GHz connectivity

Apple seems to be getting ready to introduce a new model in its MacBook Pro lineup. A Twitter user has spotted a laptop, believed to be the new MacBook Pro, listed on the Industry Canada Radio Equipment List (REL) database. The device was reportedly approved on the REL database on January 11 and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E/ 6GHz connectivity. Additionally, the Cupertino, California-based company could be coming out with a product announcement today. A tipster, without diving into any details, alerted his followers on Twitter to keep an eye out for an Apple announcement on Tuesday.

According to Twitter user Wade Penner (@wadepenner), the new MacBook Pro has surfaced on the Canadian REL database bearing model number A2779. Penner tweeted that the device will likely feature the new M2 Max or M2 Pro chips and will support Wi-Fi 6E/ 6GHz connectivity.

While the listing suggests that Apple might be gearing up for its first product announcement of 2023, a tipster has hinted that it might be coming today. According to tipster Jon Prosser's FrontPageTech.com (Twitter: @frontpagetech), Apple could make a significant announcement on Tuesday. A MacRumors report corroborates the claim, saying that an announcement from the tech giant could come this week.

According to the report, Apple could announce a new MacBook Pro or Mac mini models. The MacBook Pro refresh is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessors, but will reportedly come with updated M2 Max and M2 Pro chips. There is no official word from Apple on plans for an upcoming release.

Apple launched its newest line of MacBook Pro laptops last year with the M2 chip onboard the 13-inch model. The lineup also includes 14-inch and 16-inch models, which are powered by the Apple M1 Pro chip or the M1 Max chip.

While this year's MacBook lineup will likely feature a chip upgrade, future Macs could be getting another major upgrade. A recent report reveals that the company could introduce touchscreen support on its Mac computers and launch its first touchscreen MacBook Pro with an OLED display in 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, M2 Max, M2 Pro
Half of All iPhone Units to Be Assembled in India by 2027 as Apple Moves Production Out of China: Report
