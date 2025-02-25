Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps

Microsoft is offering Word, PowerPoint and Excel apps for free as a part of this limited testing.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 18:54 IST
Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The free version of Microsoft Office reportedly features a permanent banner on the right side

Highlights
  • The free version of Microsoft Office comes with 5GB of cloud storage
  • Microsoft is offering limited features with the ad-supported Office
  • The company reportedly is not planning to launch this new tier
Advertisement

Microsoft is testing an ad-supported free tier for the Microsoft 365 Copilot or Office apps. Typically, these apps are only accessible to those who purchase the Microsoft 365 subscription. However, some users are now seeing an option to opt for a free version that offers limited features and ads. Currently, the Redmond-based tech giant is only offering three apps, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in this tier. As per a report, the company is not looking to launch this new tier, and is only conducting a limited test in some regions.

Microsoft Offers Ad-Supported Free Version of Office Apps to Some Users

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted this free, ad-supported tier of Microsoft 365 on their PCs on Monday. The plan appears when a user clicks on the “Buy Microsoft 365” button placed on top of the Office apps. Usually, this opens a pop-up window that shows the different subscription plans. However, currently, a “Try Microsoft 365 for free” message appears, showing the free tier.

mirosoft 365 free1 Microsoft 365 free tier

The ad-supported, free tier of Microsoft 365

 

Normally, once the Office license expires, users can still use apps to view documents, but they cannot edit and create new documents unless they purchase a subscription. However, now, the free tier is offering three apps — Word, Excel, and PowerPoint — for free. The pop-up highlights that users can access limited features in these apps, will be shown ads, and will get 5G of cloud storage, which will be powered by OneDrive.

First reported by Beebom, the ad-supported tier shows a persistent ad banner on the right side of the app interface, which cannot be removed. Additionally, Microsoft is reportedly also playing a muted 15-second video ad every few hours.

The publication stated that the free tier does not allow users to save documents locally, and only cloud storage can be used. Some advanced features are also said to be greyed out in the free tier such as installing add-ins, adding watermarks, or analysing data.

“Microsoft has been conducting some limited testing. Currently, there are no plans to launch a free, ad-supported version of Microsoft Office desktop apps,” a Microsoft spokesperson told PCWorld in a statement. It appears that India might be part of this limited testing region. Other regions are currently not known.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft 365, Microsoft, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  3. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options Surface Online
  4. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  5. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  6. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  8. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Images Leak Revealing Slim Design
  10. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  3. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  4. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  5. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  6. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7
  9. OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ
  10. Intel Xeon 6700, 6500 Series Processors With Performance Cores Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »