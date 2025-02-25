Technology News
Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Neo 7x is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 17:58 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7x comes in Silver Wing Mecha and Titanium Grey Storm shades

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7x has a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Realme Neo 7x shipped with Android 15-based Realme UI 6
Realme Neo 7x was launched in China alongside the Realme Neo 7 SE on Tuesday. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's new 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The company claims that the Neo 7x meets IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Realme Neo 7x Price, Availability

Realme Neo 7x price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,200). It is currently available for purchase in the country via the Realme China e-store and other e-commerce platforms. The phone is offered in Silver Wing Mecha and Titanium Grey Storm (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Realme Neo 7x Features, Specifications

The Realme Neo 7x sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness and ProXDR support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

In the camera department, the Realme Neo 7x comes with a 50-megapixel OV50D40 main sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The phone is equipped with a 6,050mm² VC liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers. 

The Realme Neo 7x packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures about 163.15 x 75.65 x 7.97mm in size and weighs 194g.

Realme Neo 7x, Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7 series, Realme
