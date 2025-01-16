Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for Enterprise Launched With Pay as You Go AI Agents

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for Enterprise Launched With Pay-as-You-Go AI Agents

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is powered by the GPT-4o AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2025 13:45 IST
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for Enterprise Launched With Pay-as-You-Go AI Agents

Photo Credit: Microsoft

AI agent usage in Copilot Chat is priced starting at 1 cent (roughly Rs. 0.86) per message

Highlights
  • This is a separate subscription from the Microsoft 365 Copilot plan
  • Copilot Chat does not offer work groundedness
  • The plan also does not include Copilot assistant features
Advertisement

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat, a new enterprise-focused subscription plan that includes support for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, was introduced on Wednesday. The Redmond-based tech giant has been aggressively pushing its Copilot subscription to businesses and individuals. The new subscription offers more flexible access to the company's AI services, replacing fixed subscription fees with a pay-as-you-go model. The plan also includes access to Microsoft's free Copilot Chat for businesses.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat Introduced

The tech giant shared details of the new subscription plan, which is now available to enterprises. The new Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is effectively a "lite" version of the existing Copilot plan, and offers a flexible payment system and fewer AI features. The latter costs $30 (roughly Rs. 2,600) a month per person.

Microsoft's new subscription tier appears to be a strategic move to convince large businesses who are still apprehensive of these AI services and do not want to pay a hefty amount for thousands of employees. The Copilot Chat, instead, allows them to test the features and see if it is a good fit. With the pay-as-you-go plan, businesses can also monitor their usage and only use the tool for relevant tasks.

microsoft copilot chat Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat

Difference between Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and Microsoft 365 Copilot subscriptions
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Microsoft is also bundling free access to Copilot chat for enterprises with the subscription. However, the AI chatbot is only grounded in the web (meaning it does not generate responses that it has not verified with a website), and it does not offer work groundedness (allowing the chatbot to access Microsoft Graph and third-party data via Graph connectors).

The Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is only the second subscription by the company that offers access to AI agents. While the 365 Copilot also offers a metered payment option for agents performing autonomous actions, in the Copilot Chat subscription, even the work data-based actions are chargeable.

In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft's CMO of AI at Work, Jared Spataro, explained what businesses will really have to pay for using AI agents.

Microsoft uses “messages” as the unit of AI agent usage. Messages are essentially responses generated by the agent. However, there is no clarity on if the length of the response or special formatting adds to the cost. Spataro told the publication that one message is equal to one cent (roughly Rs. 0.86).

Using the AI chat for web-grounded responses costs zero messages (free service) whereas typical answers cost one message. If the Copilot has to generate a response, it will cost businesses two messages. Further, generating a response using data from Microsoft Graph will cost 30 messages and autonomous actions (where the agent performs executable actions) are priced at 25 messages per action.

To offer a hypothetical real-world scenario, if a business uses Copilot Chat to generate 5000 responses related to work, 3000 messages where the AI looks through company policies to find answers, and performs 4000 automation tasks in a month, they would have to pay $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,72,950). Notably, these numbers would constitute moderate usage for a medium-sized (employees between 100-1,000) enterprise.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat, Copilot, Microsoft, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Carmakers in India Plan EV Onslaught in 2025 Despite Slowing Global Demand
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for Enterprise Launched With Pay-as-You-Go AI Agents
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  3. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  4. Jio Partners Polygon to Bring Web3 Features to Some of Its Services
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Early Renders Reveal Thin Build
  6. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  7. HMD Fusion Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for Enterprise Launched With Pay-as-You-Go AI Agents
  2. Donald Trump's New SEC Leadership Said to Kick Start Crypto Overhaul
  3. Carmakers in India Plan EV Onslaught in 2025 Despite Slowing Global Demand
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh 'Titan' Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Blue Origin Reschedules New Glenn Rocket Launch After Technical Setback
  6. Jio Platforms Partners Polygon Labs to Bring Web3 Capabilities to Existing Apps, Services
  7. TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV With 115-inch Screen, Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. ESA Uses Solar Orbiter to Turn Solar Flares into Sound, Offering New Insights
  9. BGMI Introduces Mahindra BE 6-Themed Content; Lets Gamers Compete to Win the eSUV
  10. What Happened to the Apollo Flags Left on the Moon?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »