Samsung's Upcoming Running Events Reportedly Hint at Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 Series Launch Timeline

Samsung is reportedly expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2025 19:11 IST
Samsung's Upcoming Running Events Reportedly Hint at Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 Series Launch Timeline

Photo Credit: Samsung

The successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 6 could debut next month

Highlights
  • Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place in July
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 series are expected to debut
  • Samsung has teased a new "Galaxy Ultra" experience for foldables
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to launch at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, and the company might have revealed the timeline for the launch of its next foldable phones. Recent reports suggest that the event could take place in New York, and Samsung is also expected to unveil the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic alongside these phones. The company is expected to introduce some notable hardware upgrades and design changes over last year's foldable phones.

Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Could Take Place Around July 13

Earlier this month, a report suggested that the company was planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at an event in New York. Now, SamMobile reports that the South Korean firm has set up sponsored running events in the city next month, and these could be used to promote the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8.

The first Samsung Health event for runners in New York will take place on July 13 and the company has partnered with NYCRuns to set up rest stations during the event, according to the publication. The sponsored runs will be hosted in partnership with two run clubs, Midnight Runners New York and Almost Friday Run Club.

These developments lend more credibility to the claims that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in New York City, around the same time as these events. It would be the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic that Samsung holds a launch event in New York. Back in 2022, the company held a virtual event to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. This was preceded by the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 series in the city in 2019.

It's worth noting that Samsung has yet to provide any details on its plans to launch its next foldable phones, aside from a cryptic hint at a "Galaxy Ultra" experience for its book-style foldable phone. If these claims are accurate, then the company is likely to send out invites for its next Galaxy Unpacked event in the coming weeks.

According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be equipped with an Exynos 2500 SoC in Korea, while the global variant of the foldable and the larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 model could both feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The clamshell style foldable could pack a 4,300mAh battery, while the book-style foldable phone could arrive with a slightly larger 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Poco F7 Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Battery Specifications Revealed via Flipkart

Samsung's Upcoming Running Events Reportedly Hint at Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Watch 8 Series Launch Timeline
Comment
