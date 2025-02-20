Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions

Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions

Microsoft has published a paper on the World and Human Action Model (WHAM), also known as Muse, in the Nature journal.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 15:50 IST
Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Muse AI model was developed by Microsoft researchers and Xbox Games Studios’ Ninja Theory

Highlights
  • The Muse AI model can understand 3D game worlds and game physics
  • Microsoft said it can analyse how players interact with a game
  • Muse was trained on human gameplay data from the Xbox game Bleeding Edge
Advertisement

Microsoft researchers introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) model on Wednesday that can generate 3D gameplay environments. Dubbed the World and Human Action Model (WHAM) or Muse, the new AI model was developed by the tech giant's Research Game Intelligence and Teachable AI Experiences (Tai X) teams in collaboration with Xbox Games Studios' Ninja Theory. The company said that the large language model (LLM) can help game designers in the ideation process, as well as help generate game visuals and controller actions to help creatives in game development.

Microsoft Unveils Muse AI Model

In a blog post, the Redmond-based tech giant detailed the Muse AI model. This is a research product currently, although the company said that it is open-sourcing the weights and sample data of the model for the WHAM Demonstrator (a concept prototype of a visual interface to interact with the AI model). Developers can try out the model on Azure AI Foundry. A paper detailing the technical aspects of the model is published in the Nature journal.

To train a model on such a complex area is a difficult proposition. Microsoft researchers collected a large amount of human gameplay data from the 2020 game Bleeding Edge, a game published by Ninja Theory. The LLM was trained on a billion image action pairs, which is equivalent to seven years of human gameplay. The data is said to be collected ethically and is used only for research purposes.

The researchers said that scaling up the model training was a major challenge. Initially, Muse was trained on a cluster of Nvidia V100 GPUs, but then it was scaled to multiple Nvidia H100 GPUs.

Coming to the functionality, the Muse AI model accepts text prompts as well as visual inputs. Additionally, once a game environment is generated, it can be further enhanced using controller actions. The AI responds to the movements made by the user to render new environments aligned with the initial prompt, and consistent with the rest of the gameplay.

Due to being a unique AI model, typical benchmark tests cannot properly evaluate its capabilities. The researchers highlighted that they have internally tested the LLM on metrics such as consistency, diversity, and persistence. Since it is a research-focused model, the outputs have been limited to just 300x180p resolution.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Muse AI model, Xbox, Artificial Intelligence, AI, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped; Pricing Could Be Revealed on March 18

Related Stories

Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch IND vs BAN Online
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Launch
  5. Deva OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor's Thriller
  6. Google Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Leaked; Show Visor-Free Design
  7. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Apple's New iPhone 16e Uses Inferior Version of iPhone 16's A18 Chipset
  9. iPhone 16e Gets Apple's Proprietary C1 Cellular Modem With More Efficiency
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Surfaces on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  2. iPhone 16e Features a Binned Version of Apple’s A18 Chipset With Fewer Cores
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Sagittarius A Emitting Continuous Flares in Milky Way’s Core
  4. Duplicity OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Suspense Drama Online?
  5. Daredevil: Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions
  7. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped; Pricing Could Be Revealed on March 18
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Will Reportedly Feature a Ceramic Back Panel for Improved Durability
  9. Microsoft’s Majorana 1 Chipset With Topological Core Architecture Could Boost Quantum Computing
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ Charging Issues to Be Fixed via Software Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »