Best Deals on AI PCs During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will conclude in two days on January 19. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year began on January 13 and before it ends, individuals can get discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, buyers will be able to find deals on the recently launched artificial intelligence (AI) PCs and Copilot+ PCs that come equipped with features such as Microsoft's Copilot assistant, AI Paint assist, and Recall. These devices are also capable of locally deploying and running inference on AI models.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

Amazon offers native discounts on select products across categories during the sale. However, buyers can also reduce the cost of their purchase by availing several additional discounts. Notably, those using SBI bank credit cards to transact on Amazon will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Apart from this, individuals can also find exchange offers listed on specific product pages. By exchanging their existing devices, buyers will be able to avail of additional discounts on devices. It should be noted that Amazon determines the value of exchanged products and it may vary from device to device.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on AI PCs

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.