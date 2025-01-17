Technology News
Best Deals on AI PCs During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is priced at Rs. 1,10,990 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 19:04 IST
Best Deals on AI PCs During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will run till January 19

Highlights
  • Several AI PCs and Copilot+ PCs are discounted during Amazon's sale
  • Customers can also use eligible bank cards for additional discounts
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started on January 13
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will conclude in two days on January 19. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year began on January 13 and before it ends, individuals can get discounts on a wide range of products. During the sale, buyers will be able to find deals on the recently launched artificial intelligence (AI) PCs and Copilot+ PCs that come equipped with features such as Microsoft's Copilot assistant, AI Paint assist, and Recall. These devices are also capable of locally deploying and running inference on AI models.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

Amazon offers native discounts on select products across categories during the sale. However, buyers can also reduce the cost of their purchase by availing several additional discounts. Notably, those using SBI bank credit cards to transact on Amazon will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000. Apart from this, individuals can also find exchange offers listed on specific product pages. By exchanging their existing devices, buyers will be able to avail of additional discounts on devices. It should be noted that Amazon determines the value of exchanged products and it may vary from device to device.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on AI PCs

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Rs. 1,16,999 Rs. 1,10,990 Buy Now
HP Laptop 14 Rs. 81,894 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Asus Zenbook 14 Rs. 1,22,990 Rs. 87,990 Buy Now
HP Pavilion Aero Rs. 91,544 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now
Acer Swift Go 14 Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,03,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Rs. 2,09,890 Rs. 1,47,990 Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

  • KEY SPECS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Front Camera Unspecified + No
Resolution 2880x1920 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 10-megapixel + No
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.50 kg
HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight less than 1kg
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon sale, AI PC, Copilot Plus PC, Microsoft Surface Pro 11, HP, Lenovo
Best Deals on Monitor Deals to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

