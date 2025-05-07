Microsoft introduced two new Surface Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Plus processors on Tuesday. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch and the Surface Pro 12-inch run on the octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. They include a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is capable of delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Microsoft's Surface Pro 12-inch features a 2-in-1 design, while the new Surface Laptop 13-inch is claimed to provide the longest battery life of all Surface devices. It is said to offer up to 23 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The new models will start to ship to select global markets later this month.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Pro 12-inch Price, Availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch was announced with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 76,000). It comes in Ocean, Platinum, and Violet colour options. The new Surface Pro 12-inch starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

The brand-new Surface devices are confirmed to be available in select markets starting May 20. Interested users can pre-order them today through the Microsoft website and key retailers like Best Buy US and Amazon US. Availability in India hasn't been confirmed yet.

The company also revealed that the new Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro will be available for business customers in select markets on July 22. These Surface for Business Copilot+ PCs come with Windows 11 Pro, anti-reflective displays, an NFC reader (on Surface Pro), and other security and management features designed for business customers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch Specifications

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 13-inch has a 13-inch full-HD touchscreen display surrounded by narrow bezels. It comes with an inbuilt AI-backed camera with auto video HDR and an AI-enhanced noise reduction feature. This model is claimed to be Microsoft's thinnest and lightest Surface Laptop yet. Microsoft states that the device is smaller than a standard notebook.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch runs on a Snapdragon X Plus processor, including an integrated 45 TOPS NPU. It is advertised to be 50 percent faster than the Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft also states it's faster than Apple's MacBook Air M3. It comes in 16GB, 24GB RAM options with 256GB and 512GB storage.

Surface Laptop 13-inch

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch has an anodised aluminium chassis. It can be paired with the Surface Arc Mouse. It is advertised to provide up to 23 hours of video playback time and a maximum of 16 hours of active web browsing time on a single charge. It supports up to 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It ships with a fingerprint reader built into the power button and has a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop boasts a customisable precision touchpad.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch has a 12-inch touch display and a 2-in-1 form factor that offers the functionality of both a laptop and a tablet. It gets a built-in adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard. It is equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus processor with an integrated 45 TOPS NPU. It packs 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Users can magnetically attach the Surface Slim Pen to the back of the Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch to charge and store it. It can be paired with a 12-inch Keyboard that transforms the device into a laptop. The Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard is available in Slate, Ocean, and Violet shades. It includes a full-size backlit keyboard with dedicated Copilot and lock keys. The detachable keyboard has a customisable precision touchpad with adaptive touch mode.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch is said to provide all-day battery life in a single charge. It weighs 0.68kg. Microsoft has not included a charger in the box for its latest Surface devices.