Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 13 Inch, Surface Pro 12 Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch comes with an inbuilt AI-backed camera with auto video HDR.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 12:33 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch is said to provide all-day battery life with a single charge

Highlights
  • Microsoft just revealed two new Surface devices
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch has a 12-inch touch display
  • Microsoft has not included charger in the box for its new Surface series
Advertisement

Microsoft introduced two new Surface Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Plus processors on Tuesday. The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch and the Surface Pro 12-inch run on the octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. They include a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is capable of delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Microsoft's Surface Pro 12-inch features a 2-in-1 design, while the new Surface Laptop 13-inch is claimed to provide the longest battery life of all Surface devices. It is said to offer up to 23 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The new models will start to ship to select global markets later this month.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Pro 12-inch Price, Availability 

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch was announced with a starting price tag of $899 (roughly Rs. 76,000). It comes in Ocean, Platinum, and Violet colour options. The new Surface Pro 12-inch starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

The brand-new Surface devices are confirmed to be available in select markets starting May 20. Interested users can pre-order them today through the Microsoft website and key retailers like Best Buy US and Amazon US. Availability in India hasn't been confirmed yet. 

The company also revealed that the new Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro will be available for business customers in select markets on July 22. These Surface for Business Copilot+ PCs come with Windows 11 Pro, anti-reflective displays, an NFC reader (on Surface Pro), and other security and management features designed for business customers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch Specifications

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 13-inch has a 13-inch full-HD touchscreen display surrounded by narrow bezels. It comes with an inbuilt AI-backed camera with auto video HDR and an AI-enhanced noise reduction feature. This model is claimed to be Microsoft's thinnest and lightest Surface Laptop yet. Microsoft states that the device is smaller than a standard notebook.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch runs on a Snapdragon X Plus processor, including an integrated 45 TOPS NPU. It is advertised to be 50 percent faster than the Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft also states it's faster than Apple's MacBook Air M3. It comes in 16GB, 24GB RAM options with 256GB and 512GB storage. 

surface laptop 13 inch Surface Laptop 13-inch

Surface Laptop 13-inch
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch has an anodised aluminium chassis. It can be paired with the Surface Arc Mouse. It is advertised to provide up to 23 hours of video playback time and a maximum of 16 hours of active web browsing time on a single charge. It supports up to 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It ships with a fingerprint reader built into the power button and has a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop boasts a customisable precision touchpad.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch has a 12-inch touch display and a 2-in-1 form factor that offers the functionality of both a laptop and a tablet. It gets a built-in adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard. It is equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus processor with an integrated 45 TOPS NPU. It packs 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Users can magnetically attach the Surface Slim Pen to the back of the Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch to charge and store it. It can be paired with a 12-inch Keyboard that transforms the device into a laptop. The Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard is available in Slate, Ocean, and Violet shades. It includes a full-size backlit keyboard with dedicated Copilot and lock keys. The detachable keyboard has a customisable precision touchpad with adaptive touch mode.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch is said to provide all-day battery life in a single charge. It weighs 0.68kg. Microsoft has not included a charger in the box for its latest Surface devices.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch Laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch, Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Microsoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Online Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch
iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs Launched
  6. iOS 18.5 Update Will Add Satellite Connectivity Support on iPhone 13
  7. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  8. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Review: So Good, Yet So Far
  9. Tecno Unveils HiOS 15 With New AI Features Aimed at Indian Users
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
  2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
  3. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Online Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch
  4. iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price Reportedly Leaks; May Debut With Same Specifications as Galaxy Z Flip 6
  6. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Reportedly Set for July; May Come With 1.5K OLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. A Pyramid in the Amazon? The Mystery of Cerro El Cono in Peru's Sierra del Divisor
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Peculiar Spiral Galaxy Arp 184 in Camelopardalis
  9. NASA’s Don Pettit Returns to Earth with Russian Crewmates After ISS Science Mission
  10. Space X Falcon Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Star Wars Day from Florida
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »