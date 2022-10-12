Technology News
Surface Pro 9 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Optional 5G Support Revealed at Microsoft Surface October Event

Surface Pro 9 gets both Intel and Arm-powered versions.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 October 2022 21:14 IST
Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models include Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest colour options

Highlights
  • Surface Pro 9 5G models are expensive compared to the Wi-Fi variants
  • For consumer use, the tablet with get Windows 11 Home operating system
  • Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models come with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage

Surface Pro 9 has been officially announced by Microsoft at the company's Surface October event today. The latest offering from the Microsoft comes with various new features including upgraded processors as well as a few new colours. Moreover, the Surface Pro 9 gets both Intel and Arm-powered versions. Along with the 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, Microsoft has also added a 5G variant which comes with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Surface Pro 9 price and availability

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9 today in two options. Both variants will be available for purchase starting this month. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the tablet are already live for those interested to purchase the new Surface model.

The Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models with 12th Gen Intel i5 for consumer usage will debut in the market at a starting price of $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,280) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the price for 12th Gen Intel i7 with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage starts from $1,599.99 (nearly Rs. 1,31,600). Meanwhile, the price range for 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options for commercial usage for the above-mentioned RAM and storage options are expensive by $100 (nearly Rs. 8,200).

On the other hand, Surface Pro 9 5G models are comparatively expensive, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for consumer use starting at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,900) and the commercial tablet from $1,399.99 (nearly Rs. 1,15,100).

As for colour, interested customers can expect a lot of options to choose from including Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest for Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models, and Platinum for the 5G variant.

Surface Pro 9 specifications

The biggest update on the Surface Pro 9 in comparison to its predecessors is the inclusion of both Intel and Arm-based processors. Users can choose from the Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi model with Intel processors or the Surface Pro 9 with 5G, which is powered by the Microsoft SQ3 processor.

With the Microsoft SQ3, Qualcomm assures to offer an 85 percent faster CPU performance and 60 percent faster GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. For consumer use, the tablet with get Windows 11 Home operating system, while Windows 11 Pro will be available for business use.

The Wi-Fi models come with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, while 5G variants can support up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Surface Pro 9 features a13-inch PixelSense Flow display, with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, and dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Connectivity options in Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi variants include support for Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, while 5G variant can support Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, NanoSIM as well as eSIM.

As claimed by Microsoft, the Surface Pro 9 with Intel 12th Gen comes with up to 15.5 hours of battery life, while Surface Pro 9 with 5G has up to 19 hours of battery life. Both the variants come with 10-megapixels rear-facing autofocus camera.

Comments

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
