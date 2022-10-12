Surface Laptop 5 was announced officially today at Microsoft Surface October event. The new laptop is the first Surface Laptop to feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The company unveiled Surface Laptop 5 in two screen dimensions — one with a 13.5-inch display and another with a 15-inch display. The laptop from Microsoft offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor. It has been co-engineered and verified as an Intel Evo device for the first time. Both the size variants come in two colour options.

Surface Laptop 5 price and availability

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 5 at the company's October Surface event. The laptop, which comes in two size variants, offer two colour options for each model. The 13.5-inch model is available with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processor. Whereas the commercial model lets you choose between Core i5-1245U and Core i7-1265U. On the other hand, the 15-inch laptop offers only 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 model comes at a starting price of $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,280), while the cost of 15-inch model starts at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,900). Meanwhile, the professional laptop costs a $100 (nearly Rs. 8,200) more than the prices set for the laptops for personal use. The colour options available for 13.5-inch display laptop are Platinum Alcantara and Metal Black, while the 15-inch display models will come in Platinum Metal and Black Metal choices.

The laptop is officially set to release on October 25. However, Microsoft has already started pre-orders on all variants.

Surface Laptop 5 specifications

As mentioned above, the Surface Laptop 5 comes with 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen display. The 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors built on the Intel Evo platform are claimed to offer exceptional speed to the laptop. It also features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The laptop packs up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB removable storage.

The battery life on the 13-inch display model is claimed to last up to 18 hours, while the 15-inch model is said to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. The Surface Laptop 5 comes along support for USB Type-C, USB Type-A, featuring a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 5 sports a similar external design to the Surface Laptop 4.

