Technology News

Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report

Honor Magic 6 series will be globally launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2024 15:57 IST
Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Honor

The Chinese variant of the Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched in China on January 11
  • The IMDA listing shows the model number BVL-N49
  • The Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0 interface
Advertisement

Honor Magic 6 series, which includes the base model Honor Magic 6 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro, is slated to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. Ahead of the launch, the Pro model has reportedly picked up Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification. The development hints at a broader global launch outside of Europe and the UK. The smartphone series was introduced in China at a launch event on January 11. The Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on Android14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin.

The IMDA website listed a smartphone with the model number BVL-N49, as per a report by GizmoChina, which corresponds to the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The name of the handset was also shown in the listing. It did not reveal any more information about the global variant. However, an earlier report by Dealabs revealed its pricing in Europe and the UK. In Europe, the phone is set at the price of EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,15,900), and in the UK, it will be available at the price of GBP 1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,600).

The company earlier announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Honor Magic 6 series, along with the Honor Magic V2 lineup, will be launched at MWC on February 25 at 2:00pm CET (6:30pm IST) in Barcelona.

The Chinese variant of the Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope lens with OIS support and 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has a 50-megapixel camera and a 3D depth sensor. It is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 6, Honor
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  3. Honor X9b First Impressions
  4. Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers Are Returning the Headset: Here's Why
  5. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India
  7. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation Debuts: See Price
  8. HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC With 23.8-Inch Touch Display Debuts in India
  9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar Models RefreshedÂ 
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Faux Leather Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report
  3. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch in India: Report
  6. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC With 23.8-Inch Touch Display Launched in India
  8. Sony Set to Miss PS5 Sales Target for FY 2023, Says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sold 10 Million Copies
  9. Apple Vision Pro Buyers Returning Headset Due to Discomfort, Productivity Issues: Report
  10. Bitcoin Surges Beyond $52,000 for First Time Since 2021, Overall Crypto Chart Reflect Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »