Honor Magic 6 series, which includes the base model Honor Magic 6 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro, is slated to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. Ahead of the launch, the Pro model has reportedly picked up Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification. The development hints at a broader global launch outside of Europe and the UK. The smartphone series was introduced in China at a launch event on January 11. The Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on Android14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin.

The IMDA website listed a smartphone with the model number BVL-N49, as per a report by GizmoChina, which corresponds to the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The name of the handset was also shown in the listing. It did not reveal any more information about the global variant. However, an earlier report by Dealabs revealed its pricing in Europe and the UK. In Europe, the phone is set at the price of EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,15,900), and in the UK, it will be available at the price of GBP 1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,600).

The company earlier announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Honor Magic 6 series, along with the Honor Magic V2 lineup, will be launched at MWC on February 25 at 2:00pm CET (6:30pm IST) in Barcelona.

The Chinese variant of the Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is equipped with the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope lens with OIS support and 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has a 50-megapixel camera and a 3D depth sensor. It is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

