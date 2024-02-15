Technology News

iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report

Apple's Neural Engine on the iPhone 12 and newer models features 16 cores.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2024 17:36 IST
iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report

iPhone 16 series is expected to succeed the company's iPhone 15 lineup

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 could offer improved performance for AI tasks
  • The company has confirmed that it is working on AI features for iOS 18
  • The iPhone 15 Pro currently offers the best Neural Engine performance
Advertisement

Apple plans to equip the iPhone 16 series of smartphones with upgraded hardware that could improve their AI performance, according to a report. The successors to the company's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup could be equipped with an enhanced processor, in time for iOS 18. Previous reports have suggested that Apple is working on several new AI features that could be included with its next operating system update. Rival Samsung recently released the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones that are also equipped with AI features.

An Economic Daily News report (in Chinese) states that Apple will upgrade its purported A18 chips — expected to arrive on the iPhone 16 series — with an upgraded Neural Engine. Alongside the A18 mobile processor, Apple's next-generation M4 chips are also expected to feature a new Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores.

The latest iPhone 15 models are equipped with a Neural Engine with 16 cores — this was the case for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS models featured an 8-core Neural Engine, while the older iPhone 8 series had only two Neural Engine cores.

The increased number of cores could be the reason why some of some of the rumoured AI features coming with the iOS 18 update will reportedly be limited to the latest iPhone 16 series. However, it's also worth noting that Apple has managed to improve the performance of its Neural Engine on recent iPhone models without upping the core count.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last November that the iOS 18 update was expected to help Apple sell its next generation of smartphones. The company has also confirmed that it is working on new features powered by AI. The successors to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 PlusiPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2024. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iOS 18, Neural Engine, AI, Apple, Artificial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  3. Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers Are Returning the Headset: Here's Why
  4. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation Debuts: See Price
  6. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India
  7. iPhone 16 Could Arrive With New Neural Engine for iOS 18 AI Features
  8. Honor X9b First Impressions
  9. Microsoft Brings New Features to Windows 11 Preview: AI in Notepad, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Previews AI Features for Notepad, Snipping Tool Improvements in Windows 11
  2. iPhone 16 to Arrive With New Neural Engine for Improved AI Performance on iOS 18: Report
  3. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report
  5. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch in India: Report
  8. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC With 23.8-Inch Touch Display Launched in India
  10. Sony Set to Miss PS5 Sales Target for FY 2023, Says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sold 10 Million Copies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »