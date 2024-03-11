The MSI Claw has been launched and is now available to buy in the US and a few other select markets. The handheld gaming PC was first unveiled at CES 2024 in January as a new entrant into the handheld gaming space. The MSI Claw will compete with the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and other handhelds in a burgeoning product category. The base variant of the handheld, A1M-052US, comes with the Intel Core Ultra 5-135H processor and runs on Windows 11 Home. There are two higher-end variants, as well, powered by Core Ultra 7 processor, which will be available to buy on March 12.

MSI Claw price, availability

The base variant MSI Claw A1M-052US with Core Ultra 5 chip and 512GB SSD storage is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,793) in the US. Meanwhile, the A1M-051US and the A1M-050US variants with Core Ultra 7 chipset and 512GB and 1TB SSD storage, are priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 61,933) and $799 (roughly Rs. 66,067), respectively. The base model is currently up for sale in a single Black colourway on the MSI store in the US and select retailers in other markets.

MSI Claw specifications

The MSI claw handheld sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, running Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

MSI's handheld comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. The MSI Claw comes with Intel Arc graphics. Connectivity options on the handheld include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

It also comes with dual speakers, RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, bumpers, HD haptics and a fingerprint scanner. The handheld boasts a Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for heat management during gaming. It packs a 6-cell, 53WHr battery with 65W USB PD 3.0 charging support. The MSI Claw measures 294 x 117 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 675g.

