Photo Credit: MSI
The MSI Claw has been launched and is now available to buy in the US and a few other select markets. The handheld gaming PC was first unveiled at CES 2024 in January as a new entrant into the handheld gaming space. The MSI Claw will compete with the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and other handhelds in a burgeoning product category. The base variant of the handheld, A1M-052US, comes with the Intel Core Ultra 5-135H processor and runs on Windows 11 Home. There are two higher-end variants, as well, powered by Core Ultra 7 processor, which will be available to buy on March 12.
The base variant MSI Claw A1M-052US with Core Ultra 5 chip and 512GB SSD storage is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,793) in the US. Meanwhile, the A1M-051US and the A1M-050US variants with Core Ultra 7 chipset and 512GB and 1TB SSD storage, are priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 61,933) and $799 (roughly Rs. 66,067), respectively. The base model is currently up for sale in a single Black colourway on the MSI store in the US and select retailers in other markets.
The MSI claw handheld sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, running Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.
MSI's handheld comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. The MSI Claw comes with Intel Arc graphics. Connectivity options on the handheld include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.
It also comes with dual speakers, RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, bumpers, HD haptics and a fingerprint scanner. The handheld boasts a Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for heat management during gaming. It packs a 6-cell, 53WHr battery with 65W USB PD 3.0 charging support. The MSI Claw measures 294 x 117 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 675g.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement