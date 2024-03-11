Technology News
MSI Claw Handheld Gaming PC With Intel Core Ultra Processor, 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

The MSI Claw features an full-HD IPS touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2024 12:40 IST
MSI Claw Handheld Gaming PC With Intel Core Ultra Processor, 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: MSI

The MSI Claw features dual speakers and HD haptics

Highlights
  • The MSI Claw comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage
  • The handheld gaming PC will compete with Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go
  • The MSI Claw was first unveiled at CES 2024
The MSI Claw has been launched and is now available to buy in the US and a few other select markets. The handheld gaming PC was first unveiled at CES 2024 in January as a new entrant into the handheld gaming space. The MSI Claw will compete with the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and other handhelds in a burgeoning product category. The base variant of the handheld, A1M-052US, comes with the Intel Core Ultra 5-135H processor and runs on Windows 11 Home. There are two higher-end variants, as well, powered by Core Ultra 7 processor, which will be available to buy on March 12.

MSI Claw price, availability

The base variant MSI Claw A1M-052US with Core Ultra 5 chip and 512GB SSD storage is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,793) in the US. Meanwhile, the A1M-051US and the A1M-050US variants with Core Ultra 7 chipset and 512GB and 1TB SSD storage, are priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 61,933) and $799 (roughly Rs. 66,067), respectively. The base model is currently up for sale in a single Black colourway on the MSI store in the US and select retailers in other markets.

MSI Claw specifications

The MSI claw handheld sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, running Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

MSI's handheld comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. The MSI Claw comes with Intel Arc graphics. Connectivity options on the handheld include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 enabled USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

It also comes with dual speakers, RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, bumpers, HD haptics and a fingerprint scanner. The handheld boasts a Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for heat management during gaming. It packs a 6-cell, 53WHr battery with 65W USB PD 3.0 charging support. The MSI Claw measures 294 x 117 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 675g.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don't bring up his video game backlog.
Bitcoin, Ether Chase New All-Time Highs Despite Incurring Small Losses, Market Stays Volatile
MSI Claw Handheld Gaming PC With Intel Core Ultra Processor, 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
