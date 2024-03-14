Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Currently Over $73,000, Ether Volatile After Dencun Upgrade

The price of Bitcoin, at the time of writing, stood at $73,118 (roughly Rs. 60.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 12:39 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Currently Over $73,000, Ether Volatile After Dencun Upgrade

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market valuation, as of March 14, stands at $2.75 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Binance Coin saw profits
  • Ripple, Dogecoin saw losses
  • Price dips were also registered by Litecoin, Stellar
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Thursday, March 14 minted a gain of 1.75 percent. The price of Bitcoin, at the time of writing, stood at $73,118 (roughly Rs. 60.5 lakh). Despite the overwhelming market situation, Bitcoin has managed to hold ground over the price point of $73,000 (roughly Rs. 60.4 lakh) for more than 48 hours now. Analysts indicate that a potential cooling period may be looming over BTC in the coming days after the asset only registered spike in the recent days.

“Bitcoin continues to rally after a week of record spot ETF net inflows of $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,117 crore). MicroStrategy which recently bought $821.7 million (roughly Rs. 6,805 crore) worth of Bitcoin, is now raising $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,144 crore) more to buy additional Bitcoin. This price action reflects strong institutional buying. For Bitcoin, $74,000 (roughly Rs. 61.3 lakh) is the next price level to watch before it eventually hits $100,000 (roughly Rs. 82.8 lakh),” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Along with Bitcoin, Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, USD Coin, Cardano, and Avalanche recorded gains.

Small profits have also been clocked by USD Coin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Polygon.

The overall crypto market only managed to rise by 0.78 percent in the last 24 hours. The current crypto market valuation stands at $2.75 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,27,90,762 crore) as per CoinMarketCap. Ether, however, witnessed a halt in its rally after the Ethereum blockchain underwent and completed the Dencun upgrade on March 13. On the sidelines of this network upgrade, Ether registered price fluctuations. The asset on Thursday, reflected a minor loss of 0.7 percent which took its trading value to $3,950 (roughly Rs. 3.27 lakh). Unlike BTC, ETH has not been able to breach its previous all-time high of $4,891 (roughly Rs. 4.05 lakh) that it attained in November 2021.

With the now deployed Dencun upgrade, the transaction fees, scalability, and security measures of Ethereum-supported Layer-2 blockchains will improve. The value of ETH can subsequently increase as the Dencun improvements begin to show changes.

Other cryptocurrencies that reflected losses on Thursday alongside ETH include Ripple, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap, and Litecoin.

“New investors must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of entering the Bitcoin market at its current valuation of over $1.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,16,02,990 crore). The FOMO (fear of missing out) on soaring prices is undeniable, but the market's volatility and broader economic factors should be taken into account before making any investment decisions,” Dhruvil Shah, Senior Vice President, Technology at Liminal told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PS5 System Software Update Improves Controller Audio, Lets You Adjust Brightness of PS5 Power Indicator

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Currently Over $73,000, Ether Volatile After Dencun Upgrade
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  3. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  6. IRCTC Unveils Holi-Themed NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. Microsoft's New AI Chatbot, Copilot for Security, Will Launch Next Month
  9. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed; Pre-Reservations Open
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More
  2. IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
  3. Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  6. Google DeepMind's SIMA Is an AI Agent That Can Play 3D Video Games
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed
  10. New Xiaomi Model Spotted on BIS Site; Tipped to be Xiaomi 14 Lite
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »