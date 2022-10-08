Samsung Odyssey Ark 1000R curved gaming monitor was launched in India on Friday. It sports a 55-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The latest addition to Samsung's Odyssey monitor lineup first made its debut in international markets in August, after it was teased at CES earlier this year. It is equipped with four speakers with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. The monitor will be sold in a single Black colour option. It also features a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), which can be used to tilt and turn the display via a Cockpit Mode, according to Samsung.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor price in India, availability

The newly launched Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor price in India is set at Rs. 2,19,999. It will be sold in a single Black colour option, via Samsung Shop, the company's official online store.

The company is offering a Rs. 10,000 instant cart discount to customers who buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor by October 9, along with a 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 solid state drive. Meanwhile, customers who order the monitor between October 10 and October 31 will get an instant cart discount of Rs. 10,000 and a 1TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 solid state drive.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor specifications

The Samsung Odyssey Ark curved monitor sports a 55-inch 1000R curved display with a 4K (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor Ultra, and the monitor features quantum Mini LED backlighting with local dimming, with a response time of 1ms (GTG).

The monitor has a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, that offers gamers variable refresh rates support. Users can also switch the screen's size to a 27-inch display, using the Ark Dial controller. Samsung says the screen ratio can also be adjusted between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9.

Users can also rotate the display with the HAS, according to Samsung, via the dedicated cockpit mode. The monitor's display can be tilted and pivoted, while the multi view functionality allows users to display up to four screens simultaneously.

The newly launched Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved monitor is equipped with four speakers and two woofers that offer a total of 60W output. The speakers feature Dolby Atmos audio. Connectivity options on the monitor include four HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity with Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) support, and an Ethernet port. , according to Samsung.

