Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the company's first-ever “Ultra” branded laptop, has been spotted online ahead of its debut. Leaked photographs of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 have been leaked, hinting at the design of the upcoming laptop models. The Ultra model has reportedly been listed on the Bluetooth SIG website, hinting at some of its specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is expected to be launched alongside several other devices at the launch event, which is expected to take place in February.

An image of the South Korean manufacturer's first Ultra laptop model was leaked by The Tech Outlook, along with images of the purported Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The images suggest that the laptops will feature a slim design. It is also shown to support on USB Type-C connectivity. The company is yet to announce any plans to refresh its Galaxy Book laptop lineup.

The leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

According to an earlier report, Samsung was tipped to launch the Galaxy Book laptops at the same time as the next generation of its S series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to make its debut next month. The new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series will succeed the Galaxy Book 2 lineup, which debuted in the Indian market in early 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet are among the top-tier devices that feature the "Ultra" moniker. Next in line will be the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, according to the report. The laptop is listed with four different model numbers: NT960XFH, NT961XFH, NT960XFS, and NT960XFHZ, on the Bluetooth SIG certifications website.

The listing on the Bluetooth SIG website suggests that the laptop will run on Windows 11 and feature the Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6E driver with support for 6 GHz networks. The driver also includes Bluetooth v5.3 integration, but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can only support Bluetooth v5.1 due to a limitation in the Windows 11 operating system, according to the report.

