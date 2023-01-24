Samsung has officially launched pre-reservations for its upcoming flagship laptop series, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3. The lineup will be unveiled by the South Korean conglomerate alongside its flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event scheduled to take place on February 1. The company is offering users who pre-book a laptop from the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series, exclusive benefits on their order that include extra benefits, and shopping vouchers redeemable on the Samsung Shop app.

The South Korean company has taken its official pre-reservation webpage for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series live in India, with users now being able to pre-reserve their laptops before it goes on sale after the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 at 11:30pm IST. Users who pre-reserve their Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series laptop will extra benefits worth Rs. 5,000, and a Rs. 2,000 voucher redeemable on the Samsung Shop app.

Samsung had announced its Samsung Galaxy Book 3 pre-reservations in the US had begun on January 11.

Although Samsung hasn't unveiled details of how many laptops will be launched as part of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series or their specifications, the lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Book 3, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra models.

An earlier report had leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series' images that hinted at the design on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. The images suggested that the laptops will feature a slim body design with support for USB Type-C connectivity.

Meanwhile, a listing on the Bluetooth SIG certification website indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 will run on Windows 11 and feature the Intel AX210 Wi-Fi 6E driver with support for 6 GHz networks, and Bluetooth 5.3 integration. However, a limitation in the Windows 11 operating system could mean that the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra may only support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.