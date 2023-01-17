MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs

Apple has taken the wraps off its latest-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops as well as the Mac mini desktop computer, now powered by M2-series processors. The long-rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models will be available with the newly unveiled M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, while the new Mac mini features the M2 CPU with an option to step up to the M2 Pro. All new models are already available to preorder at official Apple stores including Apple's online store, and will go on sale from January 24 in India and 26 other countries, with other countries and regions to follow.

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023) price in India and specifications

Apple has priced the new MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) starting at Rs. 1,99,900 in India while the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023) will be priced starting at Rs. 2,49,900. The company promises up to 22 hours of battery life, which is the longest ever for a Mac laptop. Both models also now support Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity and updated HDMI ports allowing for 8K external displays for the first time. Both are still available in Silver and Space Grey.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro will cost Rs. 1,99,900 with an M2 Pro CPU with 10 CPU cores, of which six are performance cores and four are efficiency cores. This configuration has 16 active GPU cores and a 16-core Neural Engine for AI acceleration. 16GB of integrated RAM is standard, but this can be configured to 32GB. You also get a 512GB SSD, configurable to 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB.

An option priced at Rs. 2,49,900 will get you a 12-core M2 Pro CPU with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, plus a 19-core GPU. 16GB of RAM is still standard but you get a 1TB SSD.

You can step up to the M2 Max CPU which features the same 12-core CPU configuration but a 32-core GPU. RAM is 32GB minimum, and memory bandwidth is doubled from 200GBps to 400GBps. This option will cost Rs. 3,09,900 in India.

As for the 16-inch model, prices start at Rs. 2,49,900 for the 12-core M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There's a pre-configured option with a 1TB SSD for Rs. 2,69,900. The variant with the 12-core M2 Max processor includes a 38-core GPU but the same other specifications as its smaller counterpart, and is priced at Rs. 3,49,900.

Custom configurations can be ordered with up to 96GB of RAM which will cost Rs. 80,000 more than a 32GB version. 8TB of storage will cost Rs. 2,20,000 more than a unit with 1TB by default. These components are not upgradeable post-purchase.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models feature a 14.2-inch display with a 3024x1964 native resolution, while the 16-inch models have a 3456x2234 resolution. These are Apple's Liquid Retina XDR LCD panels, with 120Hz ProMotion and up to 1000nits sustained brightness, plus full P3 colour gamut reproduction. Depending on which variant you choose, you'll get either a 67W, 96W or 140W USB Type-C charger and a detachable MagSafe 3 cable.

All new MacBook Pro variants have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI video output, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a 1080p webcam, six-speaker sound system. The 14-inch models are 15.5mm thick and weigh up to 1.63kg while the 16-inch models are 16.8mm thick and weigh up to 2.16kg.

Mac mini (2023) price in India and specifications

The new Mac mini (2023) will cost Rs. 59,900 onwards with the M2 processor and Rs. 1,29,900 onwards with the M2 Pro processor. It is available only in Silver. The base configuration priced at Rs. 59,900 features an M2 CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, plus a 10-core GPU and 16-core neural engine. Memory bandwidth is 100GBps and 8GB of RAM is standard but you can choose 16GB or 24GB at the time of purchase. The 256GB SSD can also be swapped for 512GB, 1TB or 2TB.

The M2 Pro configuration, for Rs. 1,29,900, will get you a 10-core CPU with six performance cores and four efficiency cores, plus a 16-core GPU. 16GB of RAM is standard, with the option of 32GB, and memory bandwidth is 200GBps. You also get a 512GB SSD. This variant can support up to three external displays while its lower-priced siblings can handle two.

All Mac mini variants have a built-in speaker, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI video output, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB Type-A (5Gbps) ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.