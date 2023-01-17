Samsung introduced the new ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel image sensor for smartphones on Tuesday. This image sensor comes with Tetra pixel binning technology that is said to simulate "different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels." It utilises the same 1/1.3-inch optical format that has been commonly used in the 108-megapixel cameras on previous flagship smartphones. It is most likely that the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor could debut with the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant is set to host Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung announced that the new ISOCELL HP2 image sensor comes with improved pixel technology. It utilises Samsung's advanced Tetra pixel binning technology to simulate different pixel sizes according to different lighting levels. Samsung claims that its 1/1.3-inch optical format will allow the latest high-end smartphones to offer high-resolution cameras without an increase in camera bump size.

The company says that the sensor can transform into a 50-megapixel or 12.5-megapixel image sensor under low-light conditions for improved quality photos. In addition to that, it is also capable of recording 8K videos at 33 megapixels. There is also a Super QPD technology featured in the new 200-megapixel image sensor for fast auto-focusing capabilities in dimly lit settings.

It comes with Samsung's new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, which is designed to significantly reduce washed-out colours in images captured in brightly lit environments. The ISOCELL HP2 sensor also includes a Smart-ISO Pro feature. It allows the camera to take 12.5-megapixel images and 4K video at 60fps in HDR, Samsung claims.

The South Korean company has revealed that the ISOCELL HP2 sensor has entered mass production. This announcement comes only a couple of weeks ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series during this event on February 1. It is believed that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra could debut with this new 200-megapixel image sensor.

