Technology News

Microsoft to Cut 5 Percent of Workforce Affecting Thousands of Employees: Report

Microsoft had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of June 2022.

By ANI | Updated: 18 January 2023 09:57 IST
Microsoft to Cut 5 Percent of Workforce Affecting Thousands of Employees: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates at its cloud unit Azure

Highlights
  • Microsoft had 221,000 full-time employees as of June 2022
  • The firm laid off under 1,000 employees in October last year
  • Microsoft follows Meta and Amazon in announcing job cuts

Microsoft is set to lay off thousands of employees today. Citing Sky News, Reuters reported that thousands of roles would be cut, with the software giant looking to cut around 5 percent of its workforce or about 11,000 roles.

Thousands of job cuts are expected in human resources and engineering divisions on Wednesday. The layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon and Meta have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook.

The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the US and 99,000 internationally, as of June 30, according to filings.

Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates at its cloud unit Azure, after several quarters of the downturn in the personal computer market hurt Windows and devices sales, reported Reuters.

It had said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated. In October, news site Axios reported that Microsoft had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.

Shares of Microsoft, which is set to report quarterly results on January 24, were marginally higher in late afternoon trading, reported Reuters.

Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. Microsoft is the latest big tech company to face a challenging economy, and the job cuts will come just days after Microsoft implemented a new unlimited time off policy. Microsoft employees that have an unused vacation balance will get a one-time payout in April, and managers will be able to approve unlimited "Discretionary Time Off."

The cuts also come just weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned of two years of challenges ahead for the tech industry. In an interview with CNBC, Nadella admitted Microsoft wasn't "immune to the global changes" and spoke of the need for tech companies to be efficient.

"The next two years are probably going to be the most challenging," said Nadella. "We did have a lot of acceleration during the pandemic, and there's some amount of normalisation of that demand. And on top of it, there is a real recession in some parts of the world."

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Layoffs
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G With Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Microsoft to Cut 5 Percent of Workforce Affecting Thousands of Employees: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Confirms It Intentionally Blocked Access for Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot, Twitterrific
  2. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  4. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  6. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  7. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
  8. Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise Ink Deal With Maharashtra Government to Set Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  9. India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch
  10. Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.