Technology News

Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising

The driving range of electric vehicles manufactured by Tesla plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5 percent versus how they are advertised online.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 January 2023 15:11 IST
Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla provides winter driving tips like pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources

Highlights
  • KFTC alleges Tesla exaggerated cost-effectiveness of vehicles
  • Driving range plunges in cold weather by up to 50.5 percent, KFTC claimed
  • Tesla posted record Q4 production numbers on Monday

South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a KRW 2.85 billion (roughly Rs. 18 crore) fine on Tesla for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently.

The driving range of the US EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5 percent versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

On its website, Tesla provides winter driving tips, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources, and using its updated Energy app to monitor energy consumption, but does not mention the loss of driving range in sub-zero temperatures.

In 2021, Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty, a South Korean consumer group, said the driving range of most EVs drop by up to 40 percent in cold temperatures when batteries need to be heated, with Tesla suffering the most, citing data from the country's environment ministry.

Last year, the KFTC fined German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit 20.2 billion won for false advertising tied to gas emissions of its diesel passenger vehicles.

On Monday, Tesla reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicles, but it missed Wall Street estimates, burdened by logistics problems, slowing demand, rising interest rates and fears of recession.

The world's most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with Wall Street expectations of 431,117 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. The company had delivered 308,600 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Korea Fair Trade Commission, Tesla, Mercedez benz
Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)
Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get Expensive From March
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Feature Improved Night Mode in Camera
  5. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  6. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  7. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Might Look Like
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  10. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
  2. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Images Leak Online Ahead Of Anticipated February Launch
  4. Poco C50 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  6. Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Pack 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Primary Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  8. South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
  9. Elon Musk's SpaceX Raising $750 Million in Fresh Round of Funding at $137 Billion Valuation: Report
  10. CES 2023: LG OLED TV Lineup With Dolby Vision, a9 AI Processor Gen 6 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.