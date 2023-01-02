Technology News

The leaked specifications of Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti GPU match those of the RTX 4080 with 12GB of memory, 7,680 CUDA cores, and a 2.61GHz boost clock.

By ANI | Updated: 2 January 2023 12:42 IST
Nvidia is expected to launch the RTX 4070 Ti GPU at CES in January

Highlights
  • The RTX 4070 Ti is said to be below $899 (roughly Rs. 74,200)
  • It could support 4K video at up to 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz with DSC and HDR
  • The RTX 4070 Ti could pack 12GB of memory

Nvidia has been tipped to release its "unlaunched" 12GB Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti, and a new leak has given enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's graphics card. According to a report, the company briefly posted the specifications for its upcoming RTX 4070 Ti GPU on its website. The company removed the page, but a Twitter user was able to capture a screenshot before it was taken down.

According to a report by The Verge, before Nvidia pulled the page down, Twitter user @momomo_us was able to capture a screenshot, which was shared to the microblogging platform. So far, the leaked specifications match those of the 12GB RTX 4080, with 7,680 CUDA cores, a 2.61GHz boost clock, and 12GB of memory.

Additionally, it claims that the GPU is capable of supporting 4K video at up to 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz with DSC and HDR, as per the report.

A chart included shows that the RTX 4070 Ti might outperform the RTX 3080 by almost 3.5 times when playing Cyberpunk 2077 in the game's new Ray-Tracing: Overdrive mode.

In October, Nvidia faced criticism over its decision to launch the 12GB RTX 4080 GPU under the RTX 4080 moniker because of how much it differs from its much more powerful 16GB counterpart. It led Nvidia to cancel its launch altogether and plan a way to repackage the chip.

According to the report, pricing for the RTX 4070 Ti hasn't yet been confirmed, but some rumours indicate that it will be cheaper than the $899 (roughly Rs. 74,200) 12GB RTX 4080. Nvidia is expected to launch the GPU at CES in January.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: CES 2023, Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, Cyberpunk 2077, RTX 3080
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Leaked Renders Show Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup; Hint at Four Colour Variants
