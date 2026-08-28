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  • Samsung Odyssey G Series Gaming Monitors Unveiled at Gamescom 2026 With Curved OLED, 1,100Hz Panel

Samsung Odyssey G Series Gaming Monitors Unveiled at Gamescom 2026 With Curved OLED, 1,100Hz Panel

Samsung also revealed its HDR10+ Gaming partnership with Activision Blizzard.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 15:31 IST
Samsung Odyssey G Series Gaming Monitors Unveiled at Gamescom 2026 With Curved OLED, 1,100Hz Panel

Photo Credit: Samsung Electronics

Pictured above is the rear of the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s Odyssey G series includes the G9, G8, G7 and G6
  • The monitors pack large OLED panels with high-refresh rates for gaming
  • The Odyssey OLED G9 monitor features Dual QHD resolution
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Samsung Electronics has unveiled four new gaming monitors as part of its Odyssey G series at Gamescom 2026. Samsung unveiled its curved Odyssey OLED G9, flat Odyssey OLED G8, curved Odyssey OLED G7 and high-refresh-rate Odyssey G6 monitors at the event. The brand has not revealed release dates or pricing. Market availability for these new displays has not been shared either. Samsung also announced it would partner with publisher Activision Blizzard to bring HDR gameplay into the development process for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 as part of its push for its HDR10+ Gaming feature. The brand also revealed that it plans to expand its HDR10+ Gaming ecosystem to more than 20 AAA titles by the first half of 2027.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SJ) Features, Specifications

samsung odyssey oled g9 gadgets 360 Samsung SamsungOdysseyG9G95SJ

The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SJ
Photo Credit: Samsung Electronics

 

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SJ) is the brand's biggest gaming monitor in this lineup. It features a 49-inch Dual QHD (DQHD) OLED display (5,120 x 1,440 pixels) with a 360Hz refresh rate, powered by Samsung's fifth-generation QD-OLED panel. Samsung claims this new panel is 1.3 times more efficient and can last twice as long as older models. It offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits (on a 3 per cent window) at 4K resolution. The monitor can also switch to a higher 720Hz refresh rate if you lower the resolution to Dual HD (2,560 x 720 pixels).

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SJ) Features, Specifications

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SJ) is a flatter gaming monitor with a 32-inch UHD display and a 360Hz refresh rate. It offers triple-mode support, letting players switch between UHD at 360 Hz, QHD at 520 Hz, and FHD at 680 Hz, depending on their needs. It also uses Samsung's Glare Free technology, reducing glare by about 54 per cent compared to conventional anti-reflection film. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. It offers one DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20, two HDMI ports, one USB-C port and a USB hub with two downstream ports.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G7 (G75SJ) Features, Specifications

samsung odyssey oled g7 gadgets 360 Samsung SamsungOdysseyG7G75SJ

The Samsung Odyssey G7 G75SJ
Photo Credit: Samsung Electronics

 

Samsung claims its Odyssey OLED G7 (G75SJ) is the world's first 42-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio curved OLED gaming monitor. Its OLED panel offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms GtG response time. Unlike the G8, the G7 has a curved panel with a 1,000mm radius. It also features the same Glare Free technology from the Odyssey OLED G7.

Samsung Odyssey G6 (G60H) Features, Specifications

The Odyssey OLED G6 (G60H) is the smallest gaming monitor Samsung has announced in this series. It has a 27-inch QHD resolution display (not OLED) with a 1,100Hz screen refresh rate. However, this high refresh rate is only available when the monitor is set to HD resolution. At QHD, users get a 600Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

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Further reading: Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SJ, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 G80SJ, Samsung Odyssey OLED G7 G75SJ, Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G60H, Samsung, Samsung Electronics, Gamescom 2026
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Samsung Odyssey G Series Gaming Monitors Unveiled at Gamescom 2026 With Curved OLED, 1,100Hz Panel
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