Google's AI Mode Can Now Track Flight Prices and Book Hotels for You

Google introduced AI Mode in Search last year, letting users ask questions more conversationally and get relevant replies with the necessary links. Now, Google is expanding AI Mode with a new set of travel-focused features. With the latest update, users can track flight prices, compare points and miles rates, and find and book stays directly through AI Mode. The new features let users plan trips and relevant bookings without leaving Google Search.

Google Adds New Travel Tools to AI Mode in Search

In a new blog post, Google announced the latest features in AI Mode in Search. The company added Google Flights' popular price tracking feature directly into AI Mode, allowing users to set up price alerts as they chat. By entering departure and arrival points and time of flying, AI Mode will show users options available with the latest prices from more than 300 partner airlines and travel sites. Google says users can build their full itinerary in AI Mode and buy their tickets through the airline's website or the preferred booking platform.

With the latest update, users can ask AI Mode to track flight prices. After confirming the request, users will get an email whenever fares change for their selected destination and travel dates. Google confirmed that the flight price tracking feature in AI Mode is now available in over 180 countries and territories worldwide.

Further, AI Mode in Search can now show users the cost in points or miles for flights and hotels. To use this functionality, users have to describe their trip and specify the loyalty programme they want to use. AI Mode then displays the number of miles required for eligible flights, using the latest details from Google's travel partners. The same functionality is available for hotels. Users can also follow the link to the partner site and complete their rewards redemption directly from the search.

Viewing points and miles rates in AI Mode is now available for users globally. The company confirmed that it will support loyalty and travel partners including Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels International, Hilton, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Google assured that it will add support for Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines, and Lufthansa Group shortly.

Lastly, Google introduced hotel booking directly through AI Mode in Search. Users can describe their destination, travel dates, and hotel preferences, and AI Mode will show a list of options with guest reviews and key factors to compare. After choosing a hotel, users can ask AI Mode to assist with the booking. Selecting Continue on Google beside an integrated hotel chain or online travel agency will take users through the booking process and complete the transaction using Google Pay.

Hotel booking in AI Mode is now available in the US and English. It will soon be available with partners like Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, Hilton, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Priceline, Trip.com, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.