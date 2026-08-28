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Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep With Pikachu Design Launched

The special edition comes in Sleepy Blue with a Sleeping Pikachu print and includes a three-month Google Health Premium trial.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 12:28 IST
Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep With Pikachu Design Launched

Photo Credit: Google

Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep is currently available for pre-orders in the US

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Highlights
  • The Fitbit Air comes in a Sleepy Blue colourway
  • The tracker records sleep stages and sleep duration
  • The sleep data helps increase Snorlax's Strength
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Google has unveiled the Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep, a new version of its sleep-tracking wearable that works with the Pokémon Sleep app. The tracker comes in a Sleepy Blue colourway and features a Sleeping Pikachu design on the strap. It tracks sleep stages and duration through the Google Health app, while compatible data can be used in Pokémon Sleep to unlock in-game rewards. The special edition is now available for preorder in select markets with shipping scheduled to begin next month.

Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Price, Availability

The Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep is reportedly priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 12,300) in the US.

It is available for preorder through the Google Store and Target, with shipments set to begin on September 15, the company confirmed in a blog post. The special edition comes in a Sleepy Blue colourway, and each purchase includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium.

Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Features, Specifications

The Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep is said to be designed for continuous wear, including overnight use. It has a micro-adjustable design and a Sleepy Blue strap with a custom Sleeping Pikachu print. The tracker uses the Google Health app to record sleep stages and duration, including light and deep sleep. Google Health Coach can analyse sleep trends over time and provide personalised recommendations based on the collected data.

Users can connect Fitbit Air to Pokémon Sleep through Health Connect on Android or Apple Health on iOS. The app uses sleep duration data from Google Health to determine which Pokémon appear around Snorlax. Players can research their sleeping styles, add them to the Sleep Style Dex and befriend them as helper Pokémon.

The Pokémon can collect Berries to increase Snorlax's Strength. Pokémon Sleep combines this with the user's Sleep Score to calculate Drowsy Power. Higher Drowsy Power can bring more Pokémon into the game and increase the chances of finding rarer sleep styles.

To enable the feature, users need to allow Google Health to share data with Health Connect or Apple Health, then pair the device through the Pokémon Sleep app's Settings menu. Once connected, sleep data recorded by the tracker syncs with the game each morning. The integration works with all Google Pixel and Fitbit wearables.

The Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep is also being launched as part of Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations, the company adds.

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Further reading: Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep, Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Price, Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Launch, Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Features, Fitbit Air, Fitbit, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Fitbit Air Special Edition Pokémon Sleep With Pikachu Design Launched
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