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  • Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched in India With 6.78 Inch Display, IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched in India With 6.78-Inch Display, IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro features a 5,200mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 13:23 IST
Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched in India With 6.78-Inch Display, IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 4G chipset

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Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro runs on Android 16
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The new phone offers an AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation feature
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Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro has been launched in India as the latest offering from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary. The new Spark series smartphone features a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro carries a 5,200mAh battery. It will be available for purchase in India starting next week in two RAM and storage configurations.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage version in India. The top-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,999. The new handset will go on sale in India starting September 4 across Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets. It is offered in Burgundy Red, Eclipse Black, Mist Silver, and Sunrise Orange colours. 

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro runs on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1,526 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 580 nits peak brightness. The display offers a 240Hz instant touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 4G chipset with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro features 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 12GB.

For optics, the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG support, and a Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and infrared sensor. The new phone offers an AI Voiceprint Noise Cancellation feature to filter out background racket. It has an IR remote for quick appliance control. It features dual DTS speakers. 

The Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro has a 5,200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery and supports 10W charging (charger included). It measures 168.32 × 79.22 × 8.04mm and weighs 194 grams.

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Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro

Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1526 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro, Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Price in India, Tecno, Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro Launched in India With 6.78-Inch Display, IP69 Rating: Price, Specifications
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