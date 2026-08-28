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Remember Karbonn? It's Making a Comeback With the Zen Z Pro Smartphone

Karbonn ZenZ Pro received up to 422 score in single-core testing and up to 1,525 in multi-core testing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 12:36 IST
Remember Karbonn? It's Making a Comeback With the Zen Z Pro Smartphone

Photo Credit: Karbonn

Karbonn ZenZ Pro is listed on Geekbench with Android 16

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Highlights
  • Karbonn appears to be making a return to the smartphone market
  • The company could soon launch an Android smartphone
  • The listing shows the Karbonn ZenZ Pro with 6GB RAM
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Karbonn appears to be gearing up for a return to the smartphone market. The domestic smartphone brand has yet to confirm this officially, but ahead of the formal announcement, a new Karbonn smartphone dubbed Karbonn ZenZ Pro has been spotted on Geekbench. The platform lists the handset with multiple scores; however, the core specifications remain similar. The listing shows the phone with 6GB RAM and an octa-core MediaTek chipset.

Karbonn ZenZ Pro Appears on Geekbench

Karbonn ZenZ Pro has now appeared on Geekbench, offering hints on what to expect in terms of hardware specifications. It shows up to a 422 score in the single-core test and up to 1,525 in the multi-core test.

karbonn zenz pro geekbench Karbonn ZenZ Pro

Geekbench entries show the Karbonn ZenZ Pro will boot Android 16 OS out of the box and pack at least 6GB of RAM. There could be other options at launch, though. The listing shows the phone with a MediaTek MT6769V/CB octa-core chipset with two cores at 2.00GHz and six cores at 1.70GHz. All these suggest the upcoming phone will run on the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It gets a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics.

The appearance of the Karbonn ZenZ Pro on Geekbench strongly hints that Karbonn may be preparing to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. However, readers are recommended to take it with a dose of scepticism.

The domestic brand offers entry-level feature phones, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and mobile phone accessories. Karbonn was founded in 2009 as a joint venture between New Delhi-based Jaina Group and Bengaluru-based UTL Group, and is headquartered in New Delhi.

Karbonn's return to the budget smartphone market could tighten the competition in the segment. Fire-Boltt has already stepped into the segment with its new Boltt brand. Meanwhile, Mivi is also reportedly working on its first smartphone.

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Further reading: Karbonn ZenZ Pro, Karbonn ZenZ Pro Specifications, Karbonn
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Remember Karbonn? It's Making a Comeback With the Zen Z Pro Smartphone
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