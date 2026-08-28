Karbonn appears to be gearing up for a return to the smartphone market. The domestic smartphone brand has yet to confirm this officially, but ahead of the formal announcement, a new Karbonn smartphone dubbed Karbonn ZenZ Pro has been spotted on Geekbench. The platform lists the handset with multiple scores; however, the core specifications remain similar. The listing shows the phone with 6GB RAM and an octa-core MediaTek chipset.

Karbonn ZenZ Pro Appears on Geekbench

Karbonn ZenZ Pro has now appeared on Geekbench, offering hints on what to expect in terms of hardware specifications. It shows up to a 422 score in the single-core test and up to 1,525 in the multi-core test.

Geekbench entries show the Karbonn ZenZ Pro will boot Android 16 OS out of the box and pack at least 6GB of RAM. There could be other options at launch, though. The listing shows the phone with a MediaTek MT6769V/CB octa-core chipset with two cores at 2.00GHz and six cores at 1.70GHz. All these suggest the upcoming phone will run on the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It gets a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics.

The appearance of the Karbonn ZenZ Pro on Geekbench strongly hints that Karbonn may be preparing to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. However, readers are recommended to take it with a dose of scepticism.

The domestic brand offers entry-level feature phones, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and mobile phone accessories. Karbonn was founded in 2009 as a joint venture between New Delhi-based Jaina Group and Bengaluru-based UTL Group, and is headquartered in New Delhi.

Karbonn's return to the budget smartphone market could tighten the competition in the segment. Fire-Boltt has already stepped into the segment with its new Boltt brand. Meanwhile, Mivi is also reportedly working on its first smartphone.