Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India

Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is equipped with the company's an AI-backed Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 June 2024 19:48 IST
Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor, and ViewFinity models were launched on Thursday

Highlights
  • Samsung's latest monitors are equipped with up to 43-inch displays
  • The Viewfinity and Smart Monitor Models are equipped with 4K screens
  • The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 sports a 27-inch glare-free screen
Advertisement

Samsung launched refreshed versions of its Smart Monitor, ViewFinity, and Odyssey OLED gaming monitor series in India on Thursday. These are currently available for purchase in the country. The company is also extending limited time offers on the purchase of some of these variants. Samsung's latest monitors are equipped with up to 43-inch displays. One of the newly introduced monitors, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, is equipped with an AI-backed Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, Smart Monitor, ViewFinity Series Price in India

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 price in India is set at Rs. 92,399 and the monitor is available in a black colourway. Meanwhile, the Samsung Smart Monitor and Samsung Viewfinity series start from Rs. 15,399 and Rs. 21,449 respectively. These monitors are currently available for purchase in the country via the Samsung Shop online store as well as through Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

If the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 and any Smart Monitor series models are bought via the Samsung e-store between June 5 and June 11, buyers can avail of a no-cost EMI option and an instant cart discount of up to Rs. 2,750.

Customers who purchase the Smart Monitor M8 from the Samsung e-store will be eligible to receive a Samsung soundbar, while the OLED G6 monitor buyers can get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Additionally, discounts of up to Rs. 11,100 are available on the purchase of these monitors via Amazon or Flipkart.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, Smart Monitor, ViewFinity Series Specifications

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 has a 27-inch OLED glare-free screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,440 pixels resolution. It is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and three USB 3.0 ports. The monitor also comes with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ protection.

The Samsung Smart Monitor series has up to 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) flat screens with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The Smart Monitor M8 particularly features the AI-backed Active Voice Amplifier Pro tool which is claimed to analyse background noise and accordingly "optimise dialogue in the user's content."

Lastly, the Samsung Viewfinity series of monitors are offered with up to 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) screens with up to 100Hz refresh rate and up to 350 nits peak brightness. They are also equipped with USB-Type C ports that allow users to charge devices with up to 90W of power.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Odyssey OLED series, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, Samsung ViewFinity series, Samsung Odyssey OLED series price in India, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 price in India, Samsung ViewFinity series price in India, Samsung Odyssey OLED series launch, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launch, Samsung ViewFinity series launch, Samsung Odyssey OLED series specifications, Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specifications, Samsung ViewFinity series specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant With Content Generation, Automation Features Now Generally Available
Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Get Periscope Camera
  4. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  5. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  6. Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  8. Microsoft's Outlook Mobile App Gets More Features With Latest Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India
  2. Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms
  3. Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant With Content Generation, Automation Features Now Generally Available
  4. DuckDuckGo AI Chat With Support for GPT-3.5 Turbo, 3 Other AI Models Rolled Out to All Users
  5. Google NotebookLM Gets Upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, Rolls Out in India and Other Markets: How It Works
  6. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Disney+ Hotstar Brings Dolby Vision to Live Sports Streaming in India
  7. Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 With Support for AI Capabilities, 120Hz Display Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »