Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A16 and the Galaxy A06 have not yet been officially confirmed.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 16:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 will likely succeed the Galaxy A15 (left), Galaxy A05 (right)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 is available in 5G and 4G variants
  • The succeeding Galaxy A16 will also likely get 5G and 4G versions
  • The Samsung Galaxy A05 carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A06 are reportedly in development. While the smartphones have not yet been confirmed by the company, a recent report has leaked their launch timeline and price range details. The handsets will likely succeed the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A05, respectively. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A05 was unveiled in October 2023, while 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A15 were launched in December 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung Galaxy A06 launch timeline (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A06 will likely be unveiled by December this year, according to a GalaxyClub report. The phones, however, may not launch in global markets until early 2025, the report added. It said that other Samsung Galaxy A smartphones like the Galaxy A36 or the Galaxy A56 may follow in the spring of 2025 (March-April). 

Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung Galaxy A06 price, features (expected)

The aforementioned report adds that the Samsung Galaxy A16 and the Galaxy A06 are expected to be priced around or below EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200). During internal testing, the phones allegedly carried the model numbers SM-A166B and SM-A065M, respectively. The Galaxy A16, like its preceding version, has also been tipped to arrive in a 5G variant.

Unfortunately, the report does not mention any expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A06. 

Samsung Galaxy A15, Galaxy A05 specifications 

The 5G and 4G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A15 come with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and MediaTek Helio G99 chipsets, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A15 gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup alongside a 13-megapixel front sensor. The Galaxy A05, on the other hand, gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel front camera. All three phones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A15 4G

Samsung Galaxy A15 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A05, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Reportedly Unveil a Passwords App at WWDC 2024 to Keep Track of User Login Credentials
Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed
  3. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  4. Microsoft's Outlook Mobile App Gets More Features With Latest Update
  5. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  6. CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Teased Ahead of Debut
  7. Apple Said to Unveil a Passwords App at WWDC to Track Login Credentials
  8. WhatsApp Business Users in India Will Soon Get an AI Chatbot Feature
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
  2. Apple to Reportedly Unveil a Passwords App at WWDC 2024 to Keep Track of User Login Credentials
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Tipped to Get 3nm Chipset, 32GB RAM
  4. WhatsApp Business Rolling Out AI Chatbot and Meta Verified Badge, India Among First Markets to Get It
  5. Samsung May Bring a New Way to Check Time on Galaxy Devices, Even With the Screen Off: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed; to Offer Wood Textured Rear Panel
  7. Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps
  9. Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker
  10. Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »