Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A06 are reportedly in development. While the smartphones have not yet been confirmed by the company, a recent report has leaked their launch timeline and price range details. The handsets will likely succeed the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A05, respectively. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A05 was unveiled in October 2023, while 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A15 were launched in December 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung Galaxy A06 launch timeline (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A06 will likely be unveiled by December this year, according to a GalaxyClub report. The phones, however, may not launch in global markets until early 2025, the report added. It said that other Samsung Galaxy A smartphones like the Galaxy A36 or the Galaxy A56 may follow in the spring of 2025 (March-April).

Samsung Galaxy A16, Samsung Galaxy A06 price, features (expected)

The aforementioned report adds that the Samsung Galaxy A16 and the Galaxy A06 are expected to be priced around or below EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200). During internal testing, the phones allegedly carried the model numbers SM-A166B and SM-A065M, respectively. The Galaxy A16, like its preceding version, has also been tipped to arrive in a 5G variant.

Unfortunately, the report does not mention any expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A16 and Galaxy A06.

Samsung Galaxy A15, Galaxy A05 specifications

The 5G and 4G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A15 come with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and MediaTek Helio G99 chipsets, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A05 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy A15 gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup alongside a 13-megapixel front sensor. The Galaxy A05, on the other hand, gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel front camera. All three phones are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired fast charging support.

