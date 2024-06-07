Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. As we wait for the grand launch event, the South Korean tech brand confirmed that the next generation of Samsung foldable devices will come with Galaxy AI, just like the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung deployed AI features in its smartphones with the launch of the Galaxy S24 trio in January. The Galaxy AI suite offers a variety of features from the likes of real-time translations to image editing. Further, Live Translate, part of its Galaxy AI suite, is confirmed to be compatible with third-party apps soon.

Through a blog post on Friday (June 7), Won-joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R and D Office, for Samsung's mobile experience business, announced that upcoming Samsung foldables would include optimised Galaxy AI features. He states that pairing Galaxy AI with its foldable phones will "unlock all new possibilities."

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the Live Translate feature that lets users hear live translations during phone calls, will expand to third-party apps soon to support voice calls. The company has not revealed details about supported apps but popular messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram are expected to be part of the list.

The confirmation of Galaxy AI in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 coincides with an alleged marketing image that surfaced online earlier this week. The image included “Galaxy AI” text alongside the renders of foldable phones. They are widely expected to be released at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to take place on July 10.

Samsung introduced AI features with the Galaxy S24 series in January. The Galaxy AI suite includes features like Chat Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter Mode, Circle to Search, Summarisation, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist among others.

