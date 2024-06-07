Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third Party Apps

Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps

Samsung's upcoming foldables would include optimised Galaxy AI features.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 14:08 IST
Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps

Photo Credit: Samsung

Released with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI includes multiple AI features

Highlights
  • Samsung plans to optimise Galaxy AI for its upcoming foldables
  • Live Translate will be made available to other devices
  • Live Translate feature lets users hear live translations during calls
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. As we wait for the grand launch event, the South Korean tech brand confirmed that the next generation of Samsung foldable devices will come with Galaxy AI, just like the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung deployed AI features in its smartphones with the launch of the Galaxy S24 trio in January. The Galaxy AI suite offers a variety of features from the likes of real-time translations to image editing. Further, Live Translate, part of its Galaxy AI suite, is confirmed to be compatible with third-party apps soon.

Through a blog post on Friday (June 7), Won-joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R and D Office, for Samsung's mobile experience business, announced that upcoming Samsung foldables would include optimised Galaxy AI features. He states that pairing Galaxy AI with its foldable phones will "unlock all new possibilities."

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the Live Translate feature that lets users hear live translations during phone calls, will expand to third-party apps soon to support voice calls. The company has not revealed details about supported apps but popular messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram are expected to be part of the list.

The confirmation of Galaxy AI in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 coincides with an alleged marketing image that surfaced online earlier this week. The image included “Galaxy AI” text alongside the renders of foldable phones. They are widely expected to be released at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to take place on July 10.

Samsung introduced AI features with the Galaxy S24 series in January. The Galaxy AI suite includes features like Chat Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter Mode, Circle to Search, Summarisation, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist among others.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy AI, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Live Translate
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Features Surface Online; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colours and Features Revealed
  2. Microsoft's Outlook Mobile App Gets More Features With Latest Update
  3. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  4. CMF Phone 1 Launch Confirmed; Rear Panel Teased Ahead of Debut
  5. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  6. NoiseFit Origin First Impressions
  7. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI Will Come to Next Foldable Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed; to Offer Wood Textured Rear Panel
  2. Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac
  3. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6; Live Translate to Support Third-Party Apps
  4. Google’s Find My Device to Reportedly Get UWB, AR Features to Help Find Lost Devices Quicker
  5. Apple to Unveil AI-Powered Smart Replies Feature for the Mail App at WWDC 2024: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Features Surface Online; Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Microsoft Outlook Mobile App for Android, iPhone Gets New Features With Latest Update
  8. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  9. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get IP57 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »