Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details

Sony Inzone M3 gaming monitors come with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB type-C connectivity options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 January 2023 22:33 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Inzone M3 offers variable refresh rate for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PCs

Highlights
  • Sony Inzone M3 gaming monitor is launched at $529
  • It offers 400 nits of maximum brightness
  • Sony Inzone M3 gaming monitors has upto 240Hz refresh rate

Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor has launched by the company. The monitor has arrived as a more affordable version of the Inzone M9 that was launched a few months back. While the previous gaming monitor is priced at $900 (nearly Rs. 74,000), the latest Sony Inzone M3 is priced at $529 (nearly Rs. 43,500). It offers a Full HD resolution instead of the 4K resolution of that comes with Sony Inzone M9. With a 27-inch display, the new Sony Inzone M3 comes with upto 400 nits of brightness.

##SonyInzoneM3 Gaming Monitor price, availability

The new gaming monitor from Sony comes at a price of $529, which is an affordable option as compared to the Sony Inzone M9. Interested buyers can purchase the Sony Inzone M3 from the company's website.

##SonyInzoneM3 Gaming Monitor specifications

The new gaming monitor, Sony Inzone M3, supports HDR10 and HLG formats. The Full HD display of the monitor offers brightness of 400 nits. The Sony Inzone M3 supports upto 240Hz refresh rate, auto low latency mode. The gaming monitor also comes with variable refresh rate for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PCs.

Similar to the expensive Inzone M9 model, the Sony Inzone M3 monitor comes with a 27-inch display with a white-on-black design, similar to the PS5 gaming console.

The Sony Inzone M3 offers a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 99 percent sRGB coverage colour gamut, and colour support for 1.07 billion shades. For gaming support, it comes with Standard, FPS game, Cinema, Game 1 and Game 2 picture mode.

The connectivity options on the Sony Inzone M3 include DisplayPort 1.4, USB type-C, HDMI 2.1 ports, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The gaming monitor can be used to control two PCs using same mouse and keyboard.

 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
